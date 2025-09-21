Media giants are accused of curling up threats while Trump tries to eliminate criticism | Donald Trump





Over the past two decades, Jimmy Kimmel has interviewed thousands of people, including his ultimate boss on his end -of -evening talkshow.

Ive probably, with the possible exception of Roseanne, has caused you more headache than anyone in the past 15 years, Kimmel has smiled at his guest one night at the end of 2019. Absolutely, replied CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

When ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live's broadcaster!, Decided to suspend the program indefinitely this week, he sent an anonymous spokesperson to announce the news. Iger, Disney's veteran leader, ABCS Parent Company, was nowhere, but it would have been largely involved in the decision.

Iger is part of a small handful of powerful leaders pulling the strings behind the most eminent media organizations in the United States. David Ellison, the new CEO of Paramount Skydance, and son of the Millionaire Technology Magnat Larry Ellison, is in charge of CBS, and would have continued to buy the owner of CNN. Brian Roberts, the president of Comcast, is the most senior executive supervising NBC and his wired information network, MSNBC.

Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast, attended the Annual Conference of Allen & Company Sun Valley on July 12, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photography: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In recent months, the major broadcasters have been criticized for their responses to threats and pressure from the Trump administration. CBS paid a defamation regulation of $ 16 million to Donald Trump and provided for the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. ABC paid $ 15 million to the American president of $ 15 million and suspended Kimmel.

And Trump publicly pushes NBC to cancel his two end of evening stars, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers too.

The owners of the largest American television networks and the ultimate employers in their stars are even larger companies that make commercial transactions that most viewers may not pay much attention to mergers, acquisitions, license agreements, but are firmly in the views of the White House.

On Wednesday, the president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, nicknamed Trumps, Censur -in -chief suspended the power of the federal government on ABC, and Disney, claiming that the regulator has remedies that we can examine to fight against the comments that Kimmel made on the conservatives following the death of Charlie Kirks.

These companies can find ways to change driving and act, frankly, on Kimmel, or there was going to be an additional work for the FCC to come, said Carr about affiliates who transport ABC to the United States. We can do it the simplest way or the hard way.

Shortly after, ABC announced that he would indefinitely suspend Kimmels Show. Congratulations to ABC for having finally had the courage to do what should be done, Trump wrote.

But Carr has not finished. I don't think it's the last shoe to drop, he said about Kimmels suspension, in an interview on the Curator Fox News on Thursday.

To Robert Thompson, a media academic at the University of Syracuse who specializes in the history of television, the fights between government regulators and companies that broadcast the favorite programs of the Americas have long been part of the history of broadcasting. But the way in which television networks are now among the much larger companies and complex networks of interest and influence have changed the challenges of the fight.

Entertainment and news are controlled by these large companies that depend very new acquisitions and mergers that require the approval of federal government agencies, said Thompson. This is why there is a vulnerability for this kind of thing.

The 1996 telecommunications law, signed under Bill Clinton, has served restrictions on the number of television and radio stations that a company could have nationally.

Now, dominant American television networks and their news and their entertainment weapons are controlled by a small but powerful collection of entertainment giants. CBS belongs to Paramount Skydance, which includes paramount images, wired channels like MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, and other television channels abroad, including Channel 5 in the United Kingdom. ABC belongs to Disney, who also owns Marvel Studios, Hulu and ESPN. NBC belongs to Comcast, which is also a cable television company and an Internet service producer, while being the company behind the European broadcaster Sky and DreamWorks like Shrek.

The time of recent mergers alarmed the defenders of the first amendment, who are starting to see a model of companies bowing to the Trump administration in order to obtain the approval of their transactions.

The owner of CBS, Paramount, was criticized for having settled with Trump and canceled Colberts Show of the weeks before FCC Greenlit a merger of $ 8 billion with Skydance, a Hollywood studio.

The merger installed David Ellison, founder of Skydance, at the summit of Paramount Skydance, and CBS.CBS News has since named an ally of Trump like its mediator and Bari Weiss, founder of the Free Press, an anti-reverse start-up, would be online for a shaping role.

David Ellison attends the performance of the Royal film and the first British of Top Gun: Maverick at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack / Getty Images for Paramount images

Meanwhile, Nexstar Media, a large owner of local television stations, including more than 30 ABC stations, looked for the FCC approval for a merger of $ 6.2 billion with Tena, another distribution media company. After the interview with the Podcast Carrs, Nexstar announced that it would preempt Kimmels Show on their stations affiliated with ABC, which means that the program would not accede to millions of viewers on specific markets. (Nexstar leaders had no communication with the FCC or no government agency before making the call, the company stressed.)

Christopher Anders, a principal lawyer of the American Civil American Liberties Union, one of the main defenders of rights and freedoms consecrated in the American Constitution, said that Carr used the power of regulation that the government has on media societies thanks to its comments.

This is exactly what the first amendment is designed to stop: the government uses its power to stifle the speech, said Anders. And if there is a discourse that is at the very heart of the first amendment, it would be the ability to criticize people in power, in particular the ability to criticize the president.

The giants of the media have covered with threats, he added, ignoring the responsibility they have to defend freedom of expression.

Iger, who previously planned to come to the presidency, tried to avoid the cultural wars that involved his predecessor, Bob Chapek. Now he faces a meticulous examination for supervised a suspended decision Kimmel who, according to criticism, raises serious problems of freedom of expression.

Michael Eisner, former CEO of Disneys, and former boss of Igers of the firm, wrote on X Friday: the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely after the president of the Aggressive but hungry FCCS threatening the Disney company is yet another example of the intimidation outside control. Perhaps the Constitution should have said, the Congress will not make any abbreviated law of freedom of expression or the press, except in a personal or financial interest.

We still don't know when or if Kimmel will return to the air. US television companies and government agencies that regulate their transactions are looming.

Anyone who has the privilege of having one of the main media networks or having the affiliate stations that carry these networks should also have recognized the responsibility to protect the right of freedom of expression, Anders said. Not only abandon this right because an administration manager at least implicitly threatens to block his ability to carry out business.

