



Jakarta The 80th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) again took place in New York, United States, in September. Bearing the theme "better together: 80 years and over for peace, development and human rights", the opening session began since September 9 at the United Nations headquarters, Manhattan. Indonesia will be present with President Prabowo suffered as the head of the delegation marking the return of the Indonesian Head of State to the United Nations forum after an absence of 10 years. This presence is under the spotlight because in the past 16 years, only President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) has been relatively coherent in participation and speeches in the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo prefers to send representatives, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice-President, so that Indonesia rarely appears by direct speech to the Head of State. PRABOWO is expected to speak during the high -level general debate session on September 23, with the third serial issue after US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inrypto Lula da Silva. This strategic position places Indonesia in the forefront of world leaders who determine the orientation of global discussion. This year's trial is also a crucial moment linked to Palestinian problems. A number of countries like France, Canada, Australia and Portugal have expressed their intention to recognize Palestinian sovereignty in this forum. Indonesia, which is always vocal in the fight against Palestine, should make the question an absolute priority in Prabowo's speech. For Indonesia, the president's direct presence in the United Nations forum is not only linked to diplomatic symbols, but also to express the position of the nation in the midst of a global crisis from war, climate change, the Palestinian struggle. With the appearance of prabowo on the United Nations podium after a decade of emptiness, the public is impatiently awaiting if Indonesia will return to play an active diplomatic role at the highest level, such as the Sby era, as well as the marking of difference in the styles of foreign leadership compared to Jokowi, which emphasized bilateral diplomacy and regional economic cooperation. High -level meeting of the general meeting session The 80th session of the Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly will start on September 20 to 26. The best theme together: 80 years and over for peace, development and human rights, aims to renew global commitments to multilateralism, solidarity and common action for the community as well as for planets. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on September 11, noted that 145 of the 193 member countries had confirmed their presence during the session of the United Nations General Assembly. In detail, 137 countries were represented by heads of government countries, 5 vice-presidents and 3 ministers. President Prabowo will speak during the high -level general debate session on September 23 with the third serial issue after US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inryptto Lula Da Silva. The Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly generally produces resolutions which are not legally binding but which have a strong moral influence. The resolution is legal with regard to certain things such as the recognition of the State. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language.

