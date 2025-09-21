



Pakistan and Saudi Arabia recently restored their formerly classified relationship, signing a historic agreement to extend defense cooperation.

This meeting comes after more than half a decade of two countries exploring alternative strategic alignments, to return to their traditional partnership. The new defense pact, offering significant strategic and geopolitical importance, has revived debates through the Middle East and South Asia, where it is interpreted through several objectives and perspectives.

The strains of Pakistani-Saudi relations had deepened when Islamabad has chosen to align with a new block led by Iran, Turkiye and Malaysia, an initiative that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman took as a serious affront. Personal tensions between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and MBS, often whisper in political circles at that time, still complicated questions. But the cracks had appeared earlier, when Pakistan refused to send troops to Yemen, despite the reception of the red carpet that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had received from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz. The ambition of the princes of the crown to build an Islamic NATO has also wicked Riyadh to explore other strategic options, including the strengthening of links with India and relying more on the United States for Defense.

In this context, Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates, envisaged, with the United States, an Indi-Middle East economic corridor in 2023, designed as a counterweight on the initiative of the belt and the road. Pakistan, deeply linked to the BRI through the Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor, has been excluded from this alternative connectivity project.

During this period of strain, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia tested the limits of their influence. The establishment of the Pakistans continued its purchases of boss, looking for new alliances and sources of support, while Saudi Arabia has recalibrated its neighborhood policy, repairing links with Iran, reinventing its partnership with Turkiye and remodeling its strategic commitment to Russia.

At the same time, Pakistan sought to create breakthroughs in Central Asia and the Baltic region, with a particular accent on Azerbaijan, while further strengthening its links with Turkiye to fill the geopolitical vacuum left by its distant relationship with Saudi Arabia.

In short, over the past seven years, the two nations have gone through bitter and soft experiences, and there is the hope that the foundation of their renewed relationship will be as solid as before. An advantage for Pakistan this time is that the Iranian factor is less likely to extend links, as in the past.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have already developed a state functional state relationship. Revealing, even if Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed their new defense cooperation agreement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans was in Riyadh during a follow-up visit to President Masoud Pezeshkians in April to maintain the momentum of their relationship, which Tehran most needed in the volatile situation of the Middle East. During this visit, Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Irans, met the MBS and the Minister of Defense Khalid Bin Salman, reporting a broader regional Dent.

The future of Pak-Saudi renewed links lies in the position together during difficult times.

Although the recent pact is not the first defense agreement between the two nations, a clause has drawn special attention: any aggression against one or the other country will be considered an assault against both. For Pakistani analysts, the importance of this commitment, modeled on article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, lies in the Indian context, while many Saudi experts and the Middle East see it through the prism of Yemen and the potential aggression of Israel.

As for Saudi relations, their trajectory is unlikely to change radically. Over the past two decades, the two countries have invested massively in economic, strategic and political ties that cannot be easily reversed. Under the 2030 vision, Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy, reduce dependence on oil and attract foreign investments in the fields where India is considered a vital partner. If the conflicts were to break out between India and Pakistan, the most Riyadh would do it realistically is to try to mediate, as he did during the dead end of May 2020.

A crucial lesson in Saudi Arabia has established in recent years is that its relationship with Pakistan cannot be reduced to transactional security problems or to wars of proxy. Despite the stumps passed, the partnership remains wider and deeper. The future of this renewed relationship lies in the position together during difficult moments, the expansion of military training and joint defense production and construction capacities which not only strengthen the two parties but also send a clear message to any potential aggressor: Pakistani-Saudi friendship should not be raped.

The optimism that followed the agreement that it could open the way to an Islamic block is hardly more than an illusion. The leaders of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States lack both the vision and the desire to continue such a project, having long since estimated that sentimentality has given little in the past and it is unlikely that it is in the future.

The idea of ​​an Islamic alliance is, in fact, more an aspiration in Tehran, born from the relative isolation of Irans in the Muslim world and its need to project moral and ideological leadership. Beyond Iran, these utopian concepts are mainly maintained by radicals, violent and non-violent, within Muslim societies, as well as by ideologists who sometimes oblige leaders to adopt such rhetoric, as often happened in Pakistan. In reality, the idea remains unaccomplicated, especially when several Muslim nations continue to compete for the management of the Ummah.

The Pakistani-Saudi relationship, however, will however bring tangible economic and financial benefits to Pakistan. However, a critical lesson for the elites of the power of the Pakistans is that the persistent economic fragility of the countries itself has the links with Riyadh. On many occasions, the Pakistani leaders turned to Saudi Arabia in moments of crisis, reducing the relationship with a rescue buoy for financial renters. The real national force does not only reside in defense capacities; It depends on internal cohesion and sustained economic growth.

The writer is a security expert.

Posted in Dawn, September 21, 2025

