Erdogan heads for the White House, the F-16 and the F-35 on the agenda

On September 25, Erdoan will enter the Oval Office for the first time. The next meeting was announced by the American president on Truth Social, where Trump described the agenda, highlighting a major agreement on fighter planes F-16 and the continuation of negotiations on the F-35 program.

F-16 and Dispute F-35

For F-16s, around 80 jets are waiting for improvements and Turkey also seeks to buy 40 additional planes. The F-35 number is much more complicated: Washington has prohibited sales as long as Turkey retains the S-400 Russian anti-missile defense system.

Trump nevertheless expressed his optimism, saying that he expected a positive conclusion to talks. However, American sanctions under CAATSA remain in force on the turkey defense industry for the acquisition of the S-400.

As the sources that know the question underline, while the lifting of CAATSA sanctions could be decided by decree, the turkeys return to the F-35 program requires that the participation of the Congress modifies the relevant law, again under the condition of deactivating the S-400.

In the discussions held so far with the Americans, Ankara does not seem to be ready to withdraw the Russian missiles from her territory, while, at the same time, there are clear suspicions both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives concerning turkey relations with Russia in general, and in particular on the deployment of Russian weapons systems in a Western country against Moscow.

A contrast relationship

Since the re -election of the American president, the two leaders have spoken by phone at least three times, while Mr. Trump did not hesitate to express his appreciation for his Turkish counterpart, writing on Truth social that they have a very good relationship.

Indeed, the two presidents can be linked by elective affinities concerning the way in which they lead politics and approach a range of problems inside and outside their country, but their relations were far from unqualified, especially during the first quarter of Mr. Trumps.

In fact, on the occasion of Pastor Brunson's imprisonment in Türkiye, the American president had sent to Tayyip Erdoan a monument of letter of diplomatic irregularity which he directly threatened his counterpart with the destruction of the Turkish economy.

It is not a coincidence, moreover, that the Turkish president had not until now received an invitation to the White House, the two men meeting rather on the touch of NATO's peaks, while Ankara has been regularly excluded from the upgrading of the F-16 and the F-35 program unlike Greece.

Timing of the visit

The meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Erdoan will take place two days after the head – between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Turkish president, and only a few hours after this last speech of the Rostre of the United Nations General Assembly, where Erdoan was again expected from Israel, at a time when the White House openly supports Netanyahu.

Ankara, moreover, continuously targets such Aviv, with both sides at the edge of a dangerous direct confrontation on Syrian territory, which is in any case struck at regular intervals by the Israeli armed forces.

The rhetoric of turkeys against such Aviv has intensified, the two parties heading towards a direct confrontation in Syria, already subject to frequent Israeli strikes.

Many thorny problems to come

While Ankara and the Turkish media express the enthusiasm of the invitation of the oval, reality is less clear. Despite Trump's major statements, many disputed problems divide Washington and Ankara.

Observers monitor the difficult times possible in the Oval Office, where other leaders in recent months have faced unexpected and uncomfortable meetings. However, whatever the way the events take place in front of or behind the cameras, no rapid breakthrough in American-Turkey relations should be expected.