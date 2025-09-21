PNS wages were only RP 12 thousand, now it will increase again in the Prabowo era

The government's plan to increase the salary of the state civil apparatus (ASN) appeared following the publication of the presidential regulations (PERPRES) number 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government work plan (RKP) of June 30, 2025.

In the regulations, it has been indicated that the increase in wages of ASN, TNI / Polri, until the state officials are part of the best results of the best results in RKP 2025. Politics was the sixth order of a total of eight programs.

“The increase in wages of ASN (in particular teachers, teachers, health workers, extension workers), TNI/Polri and state officials”, annex to presidential regulations 79/2025, cited on Saturday (20/20/2025).

Scroll to continue with content

ASN's salary increases, especially civil servants, do not occur regularly each year. During the last decade or during the administration period of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the time of the increase in ASN salary only took place three times, namely in 2015, 2019 and 2024.

From the initial Jokowi period in office, the increase in civil servants's salaries occurred, among other things, in 2015, increased by 5%, in 2019 increased by 5% and, in 2024, the amount of 8% of official salary increases. The policy of increasing wages is the last adjustment before the end of Jokowi's mandate.

While on the basis of the data compiled from AFP files, since 1977 so far, there have been at least 16 times the increase in the salaries of civil servants, including the 13th salary. In comparison, the salaries of civil servants only affected 12,000 RP per month.

The amount of the PNS salary of RP 12 thousand per month was recorded in 1977, where at the time the salary of civil servants for the lowest group was only 12,000 RP. While the highest group has only reached 120,000 RP.

The salary value lasted until 1992 and then increased in 1993. In 1993, the salary of civil servants of the lowest group increased to 78,000 RP, while the highest group became RP 537,600.

Then, entering the 2000s, the salaries of civil servants continued to increase every two years until 2007. In 2001, the wages of civil servants for the lowest group was 500,000 RP and the highest group was RP 1,500,000.

In 2007, civil servants' salaries continued to increase each year until 2015. In 2007, the salaries of the lowest officials reached RP 760,500 and the highest group was 2,405,400 of RP. Then, in 2015, the salary of civil servants for the lowest group was RP 1,486,500 and the highest group was 5,620,300 RP.