



150

Washington, DC [US]September 21 (Ani): US President Donald Trump demanded that Afghanistan will return control of the Bagram air base in Washington, warning the Taliban government that bad things will happen if they did not comply with his request.

If Afghanistan does not make Bagram air base to those who have built it, the United States of America, bad things will happen !!! Trump warned in an article on Truth Social.

You might be interested in

The Bagram air base is currently under the control of the Taliban government after American troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Trump has repeatedly said he would have kept control of the air base, given its strategic importance near the border between Afghanistan and China.

A few days ago, during his visit to London, Trump said that the United States was trying to regain control of the air base.

We were going to leave Afghanistan, but we were going to leave it with force and dignity, and we were going to keep Bagram, Big air base one of the largest air bases in the world, Trump said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

We gave them for nothing. Were trying to recover it, moreover, he added.

According to Tolo News, several members of the US Congress supported Trumps's position, calling for his thrust to return to the Bagram air base that is both strategic and correct.

Meanwhile, China has rejected Trumps' remarks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, said: China respects the independence of Afghanistans, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of its people. We call on all parties to play a constructive role in regional peace and stability. He added that food for confrontation in the region lacked public support.

The Islamic emirate has not officially responded. Earlier, however, the Minister of Aftans of Afghanistans, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said even an inch of Afghan soil is not acceptable for a foreign military presence. This message must reach President Trump and other countries. The commitment will only be political and economic.

Zakir Jalaly, head of the second political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, echoes this point of view, saying: the Afghans have never accepted the military presence throughout history. This has been completely rejected in Doha's agreement, but the door to other forms of engagement remains open.

These statements are involved in the midst of Russia's repeated warnings in recent months on Western efforts, in particular by the United States, to restore a military presence in Afghanistan. (Ani)

Source

The article was published via a unionized flow. With the exception of the title, the content was published verbatim. The responsibility lies in the original editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/world/bad-things-are-going-to-happen-trump-warns-afghanistan-over-bagram-air-base20250921043221-144565/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos