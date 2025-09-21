Politics
Crucial white house erdogans visit what does not expect that
The illustration shows that US President Donald Trump, military equipment and a Middle East card. (Collage by Türkiye today)
September 20, 2025 05:26 PM GMT + 03: 00
“”WIthout permission, I walked in the corridor and tried to open the door of the room in which Erdogan and the vice-president met. He was locked. I then told my counterpart that we were going to cross the door. “”
There was perhaps a certain level of exaggeration in the memories of Mike Pompeo Never give a thumb: fight for America that I like by describing the 2019 meeting between the former American vice-president Mike Pence and President Erdogan in Ankara.
More to read
A difficult partnership since the 1950s
According to Pompeo, Erdogan had asked for a brief individual meeting with Pence during the Trkiye operation in Syria, but when the meeting took hours, Pompeo felt obliged to check the vice-president and save him from the Turkish president. President Erdogan can be permanently disrupted because he always tries to get what he wants, in particular with regard to the security problems of Trkiye. Americans are also boring when assessing Trkiye national security problems. A difficult wedding since the 1950s.
Now Erdogan is expected to visit the White House on September 25. Many problems have been partially resolved since then. In 2019, the Americans were forced to make a choice: to support their longtime ally Trkiye, or the SDF affiliated with terrorism. As always, they were not able to make a clear choice, and Trkiye advanced in territories held by the homeless by entering large pieces of earth, while American rhetoric suggested that it had not abandoned its Kurdish allies. Glory.
US President Donald Trump welcomes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) upon arrival in front of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2019. (AFP photo)
From Syria to 2025: unresolved tensions
Now, in 2025, the United States should clearly indicate if he wants unified Syria in the face of the destabilizing attacks of Israel and the delay tactics of SDF while the Syrian leader is pressure for the unification of the country. The agreement of March 10 has not yet been implemented. Now we are witnessing increasingly difficult statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President targeting the homeless. Syrian Kurds consider the Trkiye internal peace process as a weakness, and believe that Trkiye would not dare to launch an attack that could disturb its own internal peace.
Despite all the increased tensions, Erdogan should not discuss such complex political problems with Trump that he is proven as a quasi-catastrophe to envisage such regional rivalries and geopolitical questions. He often distorts such complex problems, badly absent the leaders and embarrasses them in front of the cameras.
Instead, the visit is likely to focus on commercial and military acquisitions. Trkiye has experienced the short and long -term military needs. The engines of the National Kaan Combat Fighter, which will use F110GE-129, and Hurjet, which will use the F404, are of great importance. Approval on this subject should come from the United States government. Another waiting problem is the T-70 helicopter project with Sikorsky. Of the three helicopter packages to buy, only the first was completed.
The local Trkiye hunter, Jet Kaan, is exhibited during the international air show from Farnborough to Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024. (AA Photo)
F-16 and the shadow of the F-35
After Trkiye was withdrawn from the F-35 program by Trump in 2019, the agenda turned to the acquisition of the F-16 70 block in exchange for payments made, with the possibility of later returning to the F-35 program. Erdogan will certainly discuss the in -depth question.
Before the announcement of the visit of Erdogans, the head of the Turkish opposition Ozgur Ozel accused the president of having organized the visit by guaranteeing the acquisition of 300 Boeing planes to President Trumps, son Donald Trump Jr., during a secret meeting in Istanbul.
The acquisition of Boeing Turkish Airlines has been on the table for at least two years. The CEO of Turkish Airlines, Ahmet Bolat, confirmed the intention last year in June and said that they expected financial improvements with regard to Boeings. In December 2023, Turkish Airlines placed the largest order of aircraft in its history with Airbus, totaling 355 planes, including options. Following this agreement, the attention then turned to Boeing, with negotiations already underway. In short, this problem has a long history and is far from the conspiracy that the leader of the opposition claims it.
