The choices of fashion that helped Kate Middleton loaded Trump





Donald Trump received a Royal Maître Class this week during his second unprecedented state visit to the United Kingdom.

It was not only the red carpet that was deployed, but also cars drawn on horseback, booming troops, a banquet at the castle of Windsor and even a “fairy tale princess”.

The two-day show has been put to preserve the “special relationship” that has existed between the United Kingdom and the United States for generations. As always, even if it is not supposed to do it, politics played a crucial role.

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump one night to remember during the Windsor castle banquet on Wednesday evening. After Trump and Middleton Pair were seen discussing a drink. Getty images

Someone at the palace intelligently put the future Queen Kate Middleton next to Trump for Thursday's state dinner.

“Kate again delivered this moment of fairy princess, which I think everyone needs and tricks and Donald Trump wanted,” said Bethan Holt, author of “La Duchess de Cambridge: a decade of modern royal style”.

“She was sitting next to Trump. And when he delivered his speech, he continued to talk about the queen and continued to watch Kate … For Donald Trump, Kate is already queen! “

Trump who was sitting between Kate and King Charles said that the state dinner was “one of the highest honors in my life”. Via Reuters, Trump watched Kate when he referred to a “very, very special queen”, before locating the real queen, Camilla. Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, after having greeted King Charles as “a very, very special man”, then referencing “a very, very special queen”, the president turned to watch Kate before locating the real queen, Camilla.

It was also interesting, underlined Holt, that Kate wore a royal costume and to the Bordeaux towers to greet the president, followed by a superb gold opera coat of the British creator Phillipa Lepley associated with his favorite diamond and pearl crown, the Tiara Lovers Knot for dinner.

“Trump usually wears a red tie,” said Holt, fashion director at UK Daily Telegraph. “Red is obviously the great color of Maga, and he likes gold. It looked like a very calculated decision to wear gold.”

Prince William looked dashing when he entered the state dinner with Kate. via Reuters

As a protocol point, the prince and the princess of Wales, both 43 years old, were the first to salute the president, 79, and the first lady Melania Trump 55, while the helicopter of the Americans landed on the ground of the castle of Windsor on Wednesday.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, kicked the king with “This is my my dad”, before the monarch joined the president in the Irish car for a procession at the castle.

And in a decision that has shown that Wales are preparing for their own future on the throne, the younger couple had a private meeting with the trumps described by the sources of the palace as “warm and friendly”.

Kate and William were on site to greet Trump and Melania as they land at Windsor Castle. Pool / AFP via Getty Images Queen Camilla seemed to hunt Kate as she spoke with Melania at the castle of Windsor. GB News

Even if Kate and Melania Trump were nicknamed “the first ladies” on the front of the sun of the United Kingdom, leaving Camilla in the shade, the princess takes care not to overshadow the Royal Senior, said Holt.

In a very public moment on Wednesday, Camilla seemed to hunt Kate as she spoke to Melania.

“Kate's gold dress was a real moment on social networks,” said Holt, “but in the room [St George’s Hall]He almost mixed in the walls, he was very intelligent in terms of the line of the line and not to remove the attention of Camila. »»

Trump was celebrated with a carriage ride pulled with King Charles around the castle of Windsor. Samir Hussein / Wireimage The two men got into the Irish car. Reuters

The two women were however “synchronized in this very traditional way” when they wore the colors of the British flag with Kate in her red outfit and Camila in blue, when they greeted their American guests /

“Kate wants to be respectful while reality is that her look and fashion choices will draw more attention than Camila,” said Holt.

Historically, Camilla has never tried to be a fashion plate, so there is always this slight optical imbalance.

Melania opted for an outstanding yellow dress and a Lilac belt from Carolina Herrera at the state dinner. Via Reuters The youngest daughter of Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, accompanied the CEO of Apple Tim Cook to the dinner. Getty images

“Kate will always steal the spotlight. She looks at the game in the way the world really expects a royal woman. “

Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family, told the post that the visit came exactly like the palace hoped: the royal family, which was besieged by the loss of health in the past year and a half, always knows how to “withdraw all stops” and also secure the future of William and Kate in the World Order.

“I think there is absolutely no doubt that it was a huge success, certainly on the royal side. Everything worked transparent,” said Vickers.

Kate and Melania joined the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields to meet scout squirrels the youngest group of the British scout organization, who worked to win their “Go Wild” badges in Frogmore Gardens, Windsor. AP

He noted that the courtiers had organized themselves for “many additional things”, in particular the implementation of a car procession.

As we have revealed, the special relationship will also get a boost next year, because the British Foreign Office plans to ask William and Kate to join celebrations of the 250th anniversary Americas, and according to his health, Charles can also join.

Trump was hosted for the first time in the United Kingdom by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during her first mandate.

British paper The sun called Kate and Melania “The first ladies” on her first page avoiding Queen Camilla. The sun

In a sumptuous tribute to the king and the country of the state dinner, Trump said that the special word does not begin to do … Justice to the relationship between America and Great Britain, whose links are invaluable and eternal. »»

The president paid a sincere personal tribute to the king, affirming that he embodied the courage, the nobility and the spirit of the British monarchy and the British people. »»

Prince William, he added, was remarkable and he called Kate whose cancer is now in remission so radiant, so healthy and so beautiful. »»

Melanie joined Camilla for a visit to the royal library of the castle of Windsor. via Reuters

Vickers noted the state dinner: “The fact is that the king is as welcoming as possible. When Ronald Reagan came, [Queen Elizabeth] He was told that he liked to take a shower, so she had a shower installed in her suite especially. »»

And families may even have coordinated the sending of a stylistic message.

Holt noted that Melania had put on a yellow dress on the shoulder by Carolina Herrera during dinner while Queen Camilla wore blue while walking together, they seemed to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Meanwhile, Charles expressed his support for Ukraine during state dinner, saying: “Today, as tyranny again threatens Europe, we and our allies we support in favor of Ukraine, to dissuade the attack and ensure peace.”

Prince Harry was introduced to Clarence House to have private tea with his father last week. Louis Wood / Le Soleil

Ocking his head for the speech, Trump seemed particularly tickled by the reference of kings to British soils for rather splendid golf courses. »»

As always, it is almost impossible to see now the royal family in action without thinking about what is lacking: Prince Harry.

Trump accused the royal distant from being “whipped” by his wife, Meghan Markle, who clearly indicated that she was not a fan of the president, including during her 2016 campaign when she described him as “misogynist” and “divisor”.

Trump was delighted to be great with the display of the pump at the castle of Windsor, because he was asked to inspect the troops. Getty images

However, Trump previously told the post that he would not throw Harry from the United States on alleged visa problems.

I don't want to do that, he said in February. “I'm going to leave him alone. He has enough problems with his wife. Terrible shes.

And to add the insult to the injury, Kate welcomed Melania for a scout event Thursday at the old house of Windsor of Harry and Markle, Frogmore Cottage that Charles made them leave. “Shady!” A Wag Palace said on page Six.

The state visit occurred only a few days after Harry found the king for the first time in 19 months, while they shared private tea in Clarence House.

King Charles and Donald Trump inspect the troops during the ceremonial reception at the castle of Windsor. Fixedness

Renegade Royal said that his father, who announced his diagnosis of cancer in February 2024, “managed”. Harry also hopes to be able to bring back Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the United Kingdom. But it was refused official security by the British Foreign Office during the visit, leading to a confrontation.

While making a surprise visit to kyiv, Ukraine, Harry last week told The Guardian that during the coming year, the accent had to be on my father. »»

Sources told us that Harry was delighted by the meeting and wanted to focus on reconciliation above all, although he is still far from his older brother William after their benefits on Markle and, as Harry's “spare” memories, a physical altercation.

And Trump made no mention of Harry in his state dinner speech, although the royal sources said that it would have been “deeply inappropriate” for him to mention the king's younger son.

Instead, Trump said: “I just want to say that His Majesty also raised a remarkable son in his Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really incredible. We have learned of you and I think you are going to have incredible success in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2025/09/20/royal-family/the-fashion-choices-that-helped-kate-middleton-charm-trump/

