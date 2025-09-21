



US President Donald Trump warned that there may be big problems after three Russian mig-31 hunting planes entered the Estonian airspace in what Tallinn qualified the cheeky violation of his borders since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Heavy interceptors, capable of transporting hypersonic missiles, crossed five miles inside Estonia near Vaindloo Island on September 19, flying without flight or transponders plans and ignoring air traffic control. They dwell on for almost 12 minutes before the Italian F-35 rushed from the husband's air base forced them to get out.

This is unacceptable, said Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Estonias, who called for urgent NATO consultations. The border and aggressiveness tests constantly increasing Russia must be welcomed with united and strong responses.

A Russian mig-31bm with a Kinzhal KH-47M2 missile during the 2018 victory parade in Moscow. Photo: CC license by 4.0.

The foray sparked an emergency response from NATO and led to a rapid conviction across Europe. Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonies, described it as unprecedented, while Hanno Pevkur, the Minister of Defense, linked this decision to Moscows Failring Campaign in Ukraine.

A “big problem”

Asked Washington if NATO was threatened, Trump told journalists, I don't like it. I don't like it when it happens. It could be a big problem. The American president said he would be informed of reports and clearly said he was unhappy. His comments are likely to be closely monitored in the Baltic States, which consider themselves the border most exposed to alliances.

The American president said he would be informed of reports and clearly said he was unhappy.

Marshal Air Greg Bagwell, former assistant commander of the Royal Air Force, warned that NATO had to draw a clear line. When crossed, the promised answer is given which should be a deadly force after a clear warning. NATO must be united now, with a clear and unequivocal declaration on what will not be tolerated, he said, according to the Daily Mail.

The incursion occurred in the midst of Russian provocations: two jets buzzed a Polish oil platform in the Baltic, and night strikes on Ukraine killed at least three and injured dozens. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of the Ukraines, said that his country has undergone a massive attack of 580 drones and 40 missiles, accusing Moscow of having deliberately targeted civilians and infrastructure.

Poland has placed its aerial defenses on high alert while the Allied jets patrolled its sky during the assault. Lithuanian and Latvian leaders also warned that the northeast flank of Natos was deliberately tested.

A provocation to test the preparation of NATO

Estonian officials confirmed that the Daffaries of the Russian charge had been summoned to Tallinn and had given a protest note. The incident marks the fourth violation of this year, but the first involving training of three armed fighters.

This is not an accident, said Kalev Stoicescu, president of the Estonian parliament defense committee. It is a deliberate provocation designed to test the preparation for the natos.

A graph showing the flight trajectory of three MIG-31 Russian hunting planes which crossed the sky of the Estonies on September 19, 2025.

Kaja Kallas, the head of the EUS foreign policy, described the extremely dangerous provocation decision and warned that we must not show weakness.

For Estonia, the smallest first line of nato lines, the sight of Russian fighters who drags for twelve minutes above his sky is a brutal reminder that Moscow is ready to push the limits. As an Estonian official said, the question is not whether Russia will try again, but how we will react.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://estonianworld.com/security/trump-warns-of-big-trouble-after-russian-jets-violate-estonian-airspace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos