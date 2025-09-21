Are the Israels Turkiye the next target in the Middle East? | Conflict news

Istanbul, Türkiye Only a few hours after the launch of Israel last week against Qatar, a great ally not designed by the United States and one of the pro-Israeli commentators closest to Washingtons quickly paid their attention to Turkiye.

In Washington, Michael Rubin, a principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute on the right, suggested that Turkiye could be Israels Next Target and warned that he should not count on his membership in NATO for protection.

On social networks, the Israeli university and political figure that Meir Masri has published, now Qatar, Tomorrow Türkiye. Ankara replied suddenly. In unusually hard language, a main advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote: To the Dog of Zionist Israel soon, the world will find peace with your erasure of the card.

For months, the pro-Israeli media have regularly degenerated their rhetoric against Turkiye, representing him as a most dangerous enemy of Israels.

Israeli commentators have also framed the presence of Turkiyes in the eastern Mediterranean as a threat and its role in the reconstruction of Syria after the war as a new growing danger.

With the regional assault of Israel, an escalation and his war against Gaza showing no sign of end, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, retaliated in August by suspending economic and commercial ties with Israel.

In Ankara, this [anti-Turkish] Rhetoric is taken seriously, with Israel considered a regional hegemony, told Al Jazeera Omer Ozkizilcik, a non -resident scholarship holder at the Atlantic Council.

Turkiye considers more and more that the Israeli aggression has no limits and benefits from American support, added Ozkizilcik.

Qatar strikes also stressed that Ankaras' doubts about US security guarantees as NATO's ally. Despite the status of Dohas Special Ally with Washington, Israel has faced any visible decline in the United States, which led to questions about the question of whether the United States would really see an attack on Turkiye as an attack on itself, as the NATO charter dictates.

Unlike many Arab states, however, Turkiye has long understood that it could not count on the United States or NATO for its own national security interests, said Ozkizilcik.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself is now boasting more and more regional expansionist objectives of the country. In August, when he was asked if he believed in the idea of ​​great Israel, he replied: Absolutely.

For Ankara, such rhetoric is not only symbolic, he signals an Israeli vision of domination that extends through the Middle East, potentially competing with the Turkiyes own regional perspectives.

On Sunday, Fidan told Al Jazeera that Israels is the great Israel Vision that some religious Zionists extended to modern Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan aims to keep the countries of the region weak, ineffective, and above all to leave the neighboring states of divided Israels.

In recent weeks only, Israel in addition to continuing its genocidal assault in Gaza and almost daily raids in occupied West Bank also attacked Yemen and Syria, and is accused of having struck the Flatilla de Gaza Aid in Tunisia.

In this context, Turkiye and Israel are already in a geopolitical rivalry, noted Ozkizilcik, adding that Israels faced what the analyst considers the Turkish agenda to have strong [centralised] States rather than decentralized states where several forces can hold power.

Regional hegemon

The feeling that Israel is trying to become the only dominant power of the regions seems to be confirmed in July when Tom Barrack, American ambassador to Turkiye and special envoy to Syria, made a surprising admission: that Israel would prefer a fragmented and divided Syria.

Strong nation states are a particular threat to the Arab states, [which] are considered a threat to Israel, he said.

Ankara's subtext was clear: Israel thinks he must be the hegemon in the region to feel safe.

Israels' actions confirm this. He has bombed Syria dozens of times since December 8, when former President Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow and seized Syrian territory in immediate chaos.

He beheaded a large part of the leaders of Hezbollahs in 2024 and still occupied parts of Lebanon despite a cease-fire, for a long time seeking to weaken or destroy the group.

In June, Israel attacked Iran, triggering a 12-day war that struck Iranian military and nuclear installations, killing senior commanders and nuclear and dragged scientists in the United States.

The attacks not only aimed to weaken Tehera's defense and nuclear capacities, but also to push Washington to the regime change, targeting one of the strongest rivals in the region.

Israel could now consider Turkiye as the next potential challenge for its regional hegemony, explaining its categorical position according to which Ankara will not be authorized to establish new bases in Syria which could threaten Israel as Netanyahu previously said.

The first manifestation of Turkish-Israeli friction will most likely appear on the Syrian front in the country and the air, warns Cem Gardeniz, a retired Turkish admiral and architect of the doctrine of the blue fatherland, a maritime strategy that calls for Turkiye to assert his sovereigny and its safeguard through the wicks surrounded by the sea of ​​the sea.

In parallel, Israels deepening the military and intelligence imprint in Cyprus, closely woven with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration under American auspices, is perceived in Ankara as a deliberate attempt to fracture and contain the blue homeland, Gardeniz told Al Jazeera.

For Ankara, it is not a defensive posture of Israel but an offensive strategy which could threaten both Turkish maritime freedom and the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, he added, referring to the Turkiyes links with the Turkish Turkish Republic of Northern Cypring, which only makes Turkiye, rather than the rest of Cypring, which is led by Turk.

The Cyprus division is a major source of dissatisfaction between Turkiye, Greece and Cyprus.

The reports that Cyprus received Israeli air defense systems last week should stimulate the alarm in Ankara.

In tandem in Syria, Israel has not hidden that it considers a stable Syria can only be a federal with different autonomies, said Israeli Foreign Affairs, Gideon Saar, told European leaders at a meeting in Brussels in February.

Turkiye, on the other hand, supports the new Syrian administration, which insists on a centralized and unitary state.

For the moment, tensions between Israel and Turkiye can be described as controlled, explains Gokhan Cinkara, director of the World and Regional Studies Center of Necmettin Erbakan in Turkiye.

Currently, the most risky scenario for Turkiye would be an uncontrolled epidemic of intergroup conflicts in Syria. For this reason, Ankara probably advises the new Syrian administration to act with a degree of rational pragmatism, Cankara told Al Jazeera.

The immaturity of the Syrias safety appliance makes potential intergroup clashes more difficult to contain, and the risks transforms it into prolonged ethnic and sectarian conflicts. In the short term, the adoption of a unitary model therefore seems difficult, he added.

Red lines and risks

Netanyahu, for her part, put pressure for a Balkan Syria, divided according to ethnic and religious lines, demanding the demilitarization of a large part of southern Syria, mainly populated by the population of Druze of the countries.

This is a decision which, if implemented, could clarify the touch paper and light the requests of members of other groups in the country, including the Kurds and Alawite, for their own tailor -made versions of de facto autonomy.

Turkiye, however, has clear red lines in Syria, explains Murat Yesiltas, director of research on foreign policy in Seta, a group of reflection in Ankara with close ties with the government.

The United States and Israel are trying to reshape the regional order has various dangers and risks, deepening fragmentation in the Middle East, Yesiltas told Al Jazeera.

In March, the most influential security reflection group of Israels, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), published an article which warned against the emerging peace process between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which seeks to close a chapter on an armed campaign at four decades against the Turkish state in a conflict that killed more than 40,000 people.

The INSS warned that this could weaken the ability of the Kurds in Syria to continue to operate independently and to contribute to Ankara expanding its influence in southern Syria, in a way that could increase the threat to Israeli freedom of action.

The Minister of Israel of Defense Israel Katz clearly indicated that newly occupied territory expanses in southern Syria will be held for an unlimited time.

While Turkiye extended potential military bases in the province of Homs Syria and the main airport in the province of Hama in coordination with the newly established Damascus government, Israel has bombed the sites.

If such Aviv persists on this path, a conflict between Ankara and Tel Aviv will become inevitable. Turkiye cannot accept policies that perpetuate instability at its southern border, said Yesiltas.

But the rivalry in its own right is not inevitable because the two parties recognize the costs of the confrontation, in particular given the economic interdependence, said in Aldraas Krieg, an associate professor of security studies at Kings College, in Al Jazeera.

The Israel threatens that Turkiye is not a conventional military assault, but rather the targeting of Turkish interests by indirect means, said that Krieg, speaking of the interests of Ankaras in Syria, in the eastern Mediterranean and in the South Caucasus.

Given Washingtons, full and apparently unconditional support in Netanyahus offers to reshape the region, Krieg says that Ankaras' prescription consists in strengthening strategic deterrence, in particular thanks to extensive air defense, missile systems and intelligence capacities and pursuing regional coalitions with Qatar, Jordan and Iraq while keeping channels Open with Washington to avoid complete strategic insulation.

Ankara must recognize that future flash points are more likely to emerge in secret operations in the gray area, air strikes and proxy competition than in formal declarations or diplomacy, he added.