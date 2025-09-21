



President Donald Trump, in a social media position, ordered the Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday to indicate the prosecutor general of New York Letitia James (D) and reprimanded her so as not to go after his other enemies collected quickly.

PAM: I reviewed more than 30 declarations and articles saying that, essentially, the same old story as the last time, all discussions, no action. Nothing is done. And Comey, Adam Shifty Schiff, Leititia ??? They are guilty like hell but nothing will be done, said Trump about James, former director of FBI James Comey and California senator Adam Schiff (D).

We can no longer delay, he kills our reputation and our credibility, added Trump. They dismissed me twice and charged me (5 times!), On nothing. Justice must be done now !!!

The position is one of the clearest directives to date for the Ministry of Justice (DoJ) to continue its enemies as part of its sprawling remuneration campaign against political opponents and officials trying to hold it responsible.

Trump made the post almost a day after Erik Siebert, his choice for the acting lawyer in the United States for the Virginia Oriental District, was forced to leave his post for not having charged James for allegations of mortgage fraud.

The Virginie Oriental District opened an investigation into James after being accused of having committed mortgage fraud when she bought a house in Virginia in 2023 on the basis of documents obtained by Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Pulte quickly became Trumps Favouted Attack Dog by leveling allegations of mortgage fraud against several of the presidents of the presidents, including Schiff.

Although it has been investigated for several months, the Virginia Oriental District has so far not been able to find clear evidence that James has knowingly committed mortgage fraud.

Despite the concerns about the legal viability of bringing charges against James, Siebert made the pressure of Trump officials, including Pulte, to charge James anyway.

In addition to the James investigation, the Virginie Oriental District also investigates Comey to affirm that he lied under oath while testifying to the Congress.

Trump has repeatedly promised to request reprisals against James, who won a several million dollars judgment against the Trump organization, Comey, who became a eminent critic of Trump, and Schiff, who was the main prosecutor during the first trial of Trump's indictment.

Siebert resigned from his post shortly after Trump told journalists that he wanted him to withdraw because sense. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, recommended Siebert for the permanent American lawyer.

In his post on Saturday, however, Trump said that he had dismissed Siebert and seemed to blame Bondi, who did not support the move of Sieberts, for his appointment as an acting American lawyer.

We almost put an American lawyer supported by Democrat, in Virginia, with a very bad republican past. A awakened sip, who was never going to do his job, said Trump about Siebert.

He even lied to the media and said he had resigned and that we had no cases, Trump said, referring to the Virginias Oriental District investigation into James. No, I dismissed him, and there is a big case, and many lawyers, and legal experts, say it.

In a follow -up article, Trump said he would name Lindsey Halligan, another of his former personal lawyers who led his attempted ideological purge to the Smithsonian Institution, to replace Siebert.

She will be fair, intelligent and will provide, desperately necessary, justice for all! Trump said.

Mary Cleary, a conservative lawyer who was accused of having participated on January 6, 2021, told the staff in an American lawyer on Saturday for the Virginia Oriental District.

US lawyers have until recently been considered as independent law enforcement agents. When several American lawyers were dismissed by the White House during the George W. Bush administration, in part for the non-compliance with voter fraud affairs, the scandal led to an investigation by the Congress and, finally, the resignation of the Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.

Trump's manifest attempt to influence the surveys and actions of the MJ has also eroded the ministry's long -standing independence tradition and the apolitical police.

