Take a look at the United Nations General Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly, stage of the Prabowo speech

New York, United States (Antara)-The United Nations (UN) headquarters in the Manhattan region, New York, United States, has become one of the world's diplomatic icons.

The large complex by the East river, every September, turned into a global attention center when the hearing of the United Nations General Assembly took place.

This year, the 80th session of the General Assembly with the theme Better together: 80 years and over for peace, development and human rightsBeing an important step for Indonesia, given that President Prabowo suffered should give a speech during a general debate session, precisely in third place after Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and US President Donald Trump.

It is the first time after a decade of the Indonesian presidency has returned to the stage of the United Nations General Assembly. The 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, has become the last speech directly at the forum.

The 7th President Joko Widodo, in 10 years of his management, chose not to attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly directly and delegated the 12th vice-president Jusuf Kalla and the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, Retno in Marsudi to make a speech representing Indonesia.

Antara, Saturday (9/20) Local time, had the opportunity to take a look at the Salle du Council General of the United Nations, the scene of the Speech BagI Head of State which took place Tuesday (9/23).

The short visit was facilitated by the permanent mission of the Republic of Indonesia (PTRI) in New York, which accompanied 11 groups of journalists from Indonesia to explore a certain number of fields of the historic building which was inaugurated in 1951.

The trip starts from the entrance to the UN headquarters. Each guest is required to take a strict examination, ranging from luggage verification to the identity verification specifically used to attend the annual general session.

Once the examination is completed, the group is directed to the media center or the media center. The location is outside the building, occupying a giant white tent which was erected by the East river.

From there, the panoramic city of New York is magnificent. On the left, the Queensboro bridge firmly stands. In front of the landscape of the Queens region, which was decorated with imposing buildings.

As for the media center, the area as a large workspace is prepared. Hundreds of chairs and tables are properly organized to accommodate journalists from various parts of the world.

Dozens of large television screens are also installed to broadcast the test directly. That journalist can always report in detail even if it is not in the main courtroom.

The view of the Queensboro bridge has been seen from the front of the head office (media center) located in the United Nations (UN) region in the Manhattan region, New York, United States, Saturday 9/20/2025). (Antara / Fathur Rochman)

Salle of the United Nations General Assembly

After examining the media center, the group was directed to the building of the United Nations General Assembly (United Nations General Assembly / UNGA). From there, Indonesian journalists had access to the third floor, precisely at the balcony area of ​​the United Nations General Assembly. The balcony will later become a place to cover the speech of heads of state.

Before entering the balcony area, journalists can see a variety of works of art displayed on the right and left of the alley. Also visible historical documentation, including the message of humanity and peace which continues to be taken up by the United Nations.

Unfortunately, during this tour, the group of Indonesian journalists could not enter the balcony. The area is still sterile because the new hearing of the general meeting will take place in the next three days. The group of Indonesian journalists can only take a look at the narrow corner behind the glass which leads directly to the balcony and the courtroom

From the place, it seems that the balcony room is at the top, while under the chairs and tables that will be occupied by the heads of state and the representatives of 193 member countries. The chairs and the tables face the big scene at the front.

During this meeting, around 150 heads of state were to attend directly. President Prabowo will later occupy a siege on the far right of the scene, precisely in the 14th row.

The placement of this sitting position is determined on the basis of the lottery produced by the United Nations. The Republic of Niger first received a lottery number, followed by following countries which were determined in alphabetical order.

After Niger, the following state order is Nigeria, northern Macedonia, Norway, etc. The lottery system is a means for the United Nations to ensure the provision of the equally delegation.

The existence of journalists on the balcony will be limited. A group of Indonesia journalists was only allowed to be there when President Prabowo delivered a speech.

After that, turn to be given to journalists from other countries whose head is speaking. This taking arrangement is intended to accommodate hundreds of media present in various countries.

In addition to seeing the Council of the United Nations General Assembly, a group of Indonesia journalists was also invited to review the bilateral space on the first floor. The room is a collection of small spaces measuring approximately 3.5 x 3 meters. Each piece is only separated by partition partition.

Each room is equipped with six face to face chairs and two large chairs. These rooms are provided by the United Nations and can be used by heads of state for bilateral meetings with other world leaders.

Important momentum

President Prabowo's speech during the session of the general session of the 80th no was not only a ceremonial program. This international forum is an opportunity for Indonesia to express a commitment to maintain peace, to strengthen global cooperation and to fight against national interests in the midst of global geopolitical dynamics.

President Prabowo, who will speak to world leaders, occupies a strategic position As a chief of countries planned to make a speech at the start of the session.

This sequence becomes an important momentum, since Brazil has always opened a trial, followed by the United States as the host. In other words, President Prabowo's speech will be one of the first to be heard by the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that one of the important questions that will be discussed in President Prabowo's speech is linked to Palestine. The stage of the session of the United Nations General Assembly is also a very good opportunity for Prabowo To transmit the programs and the vision of Asta Cita.

In his speech, Prabowo will also encourage the reform of the multilateral system and increase a more important role for countries that are from the southern world with the spirit of Bandung as a guide.

In addition to the speech during the session of the United Nations General Assembly, the agenda of President Prabowo also included a bilateral meeting with a number of heads of state. This meeting has become an important space to strengthen Indonesia relationships with various strategic partners.

For the Indonesian people, the presence of President Prabowo on the podium of the session of the General Assembly of the United Nations was a symbol of the active involvement of red and white on the world scene.

In the midst of increasingly complex global challenges, the question of peace, climate change, the economic crisis, the voice of Indonesia in international forums is part of a fairer, peaceful and inclusive global forum of the World Forum.