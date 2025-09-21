Ukraine-Russia War dergest: Poland Scrambles Jets after Moscow launched a huge air assault on Ukraine





Articles 4 and 5 of NATO explained that the Northern Atlantic Council would meet in Estonia next week

What is article 4?

Article 4 of NATO has now sparked nine times in the past 75 years, two of which have occurred in less than two weeks.

The organization called a meeting in Estonia at the start of next week to discuss Russia's foray into Estonias airspace on Friday. The meeting comes after Estonia asked for consultations under article 4 of the Washington Treaty.

Article 4 stipulates that NATO members can advance a problem for the Northern Atlantic Council, the main political decision -making body for organizations, to consult. The parties will consult together each time that, in the opinion of one of them, the territory, the political independence or the security of one of them is threatened.

Since the creation of NATO in 1949, article 4 has been invoked nine times, including today's demand. On September 10, he was launched by Poland after the Polish forces shot 19 drones on his airspace.

What is article 5?

Article 5 stipulates that “the parties agree that an armed attack on one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against them”.

If the members decided that Russia had attacked the territory of a Member State, article 5 would be invoked and the members would take the measures they deemed necessary.

Article 5 is the cornerstone of the North Atlantic Treaty, founding treaty of natos. When the treaty was created in 1949, its key objective was to counter the Soviet Union if it sought to extend its control from Eastern Europe.

Alex Croft21 September 2025 07:00

American senators are looking for sanctions to pour the “shadow fleet” of Russia

The Republican Senators and Democrats are looking for a bill that would target the Shadow Russian fleet.

The “sanctioning harbers and dodgers of western sanctions” or Shadow Fleets Act, would provide a list of indicators that the United States could use to identify ships supporting the fleet, which facilitates sanction earlier.

It would also set up strict sanctions for any ship which engages a transfer with a sanctioned Russian ship.

American senator Jim Risch said: Putin will use all the tips of the book to escape American sanctions, and the United States retracts this fleet from illicit ghost ships he uses to finance his war.

These ships and the oil sales which they directly facilitate threaten American and European security, and will be arrested.

Alex Croft21 September 2025 06:02

Watch: Powerful magnitude-7,8 Earthquake shakes Russia as a warning from Tsunami has issued a powerful magnitude-7,8 earthquake shakes Russia as a tsunami warning emitted

Alex Croft21 September 2025 05:01

Zelensky seeks to finalize security guarantees in the UN General Assembly

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and its partners have laid the foundations for long -term security guarantees and that it hopes to assess how close they are to finalize such commitments during next week in New York.

He said European nations are ready to move forward with a framework if the United States remains closely committed. He noted that discussions have taken place on several levels, especially among military leaders and general employees of Europe and the United States.

“I would like to receive signals for myself on the proximity to understand that the security guarantees of all the partners will be the ones we need,” said Zelensky.

He said the sanctions against Russia should stay on the table if peace efforts are triggered and that he plans to put pressure on talks with Trump.

“If war continues and there is no movement towards peace, we expect sanctions,” he said, adding that Trump was looking for solid stages in Europe.

Ukraine war (AP)

Alex Croft21 September 2025 04:03

What did British leaders said about the foray for Russia in Estonian airspace?

Friday evening, British officials joined leaders across Europe to condemn Russia's foray into NATO airspace.

Defense secretary, John Healey, said: this is another edition of Putin Playbook.

The aggression of Poutines only strengthens NATO unity and our determination to stand with Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvette Cooper

We must continue to increase Putin pressure, in particular by advancing the new important economic sanctions announced by the United Kingdom and the EU in recent days, she said.

Alex Croft21 September 2025 03:01

Russia is launching fat -scale missiles and drones against Ukraine

An attack on Russian missiles and large -scale Russian drones struck several regions through Ukraine early on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens, confirmed Ukrainian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the assault had an impact

The objective of the enemies was our infrastructure, our residential areas and our civil companies, he said, adding that a missile equipped with cluster ammunition struck a several storey building in the city of Dnipro.

Alex Croft21 September 2025 01:29

Look: “ Russia tests door handles like a burglar, 'says David FRUM while the Russian jets violate NATO airspace to test the door handles like a burglar' ''

Alex Croft21 September 2025 00:01

The United Kingdom steals fighter planes in Poland in Warning Shot in Putin

Defense secretary, John Healey, said that the use of British fighter planes had sent a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended.

Read our complete history here.

Daniel Keane 20 September 2025 23:24

Zelensky says that Donetsk counter-offensive inflicting “heavy losses” on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces impose heavy losses on the Russian army in a counter-offensive in the Eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian troops continued with a front-line counter-offensive in the two cities of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia in the east of the country on Friday.

Russia said that its forces had captured two new villages in their slow advance across the east and southern Ukraine, but its Ministry of Defense made no reference to the Ukrainian counter.

In his night video address, Mr. Zelensky said that the counter-offensive had disrupted the Russian plans with their long-standing goal to enter the key tactical city of Pokrovsk, which is an essential element of the Ukraine supply range to the front line. .

“This is where one of the most important directions of the Russian offensive is located, and they could not launch an offensive in its own right. Our soldiers destroy their forces,” said Mr. Zelensky.

Alex Croft20 September 2025 23:00:00

Italian fighter planes responded to the foray in Estonia

The Italian air force F-35 fighter planes, currently deployed as part of the NATO Baltic Air police mission, responded to the Russian Estonian airspace violation, according to the press release.

Russian MIG-31 fighters entered the Estonian airspace in the region of the island of Vaindloo, which is a small island in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea, the Estonian army said in a separate press release.

The image of document published by the Swedish Airforce shows a Russian fighter mig-31 flying above the Baltic Sea after having raped Estonian airspace (Handout / AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Croft20 September 2025 22:03

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-live-estonia-nato-air-raid-trump-putin-latest-b2830301.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos