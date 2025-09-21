Politics
From Sukarno to Prabowo, the long trace of Indonesia in the United Nations General Assembly
President PRABOWO SUBIANTO will attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States (United States) on Tuesday (9/23).
In the international forum, Prabowo will be the fifth president of Indonesia who delivered a direct speech. He had to speak in third place in the general debate session after the president of Brazil and the President of the United States.
The United Nations General Assembly is the main forum for 193 UN member countries to deliberate, when each country has the same voting rights. This trial has taken place every year since the middle of September at the UN headquarters, New York.
The opening session is known as general debate, which offers heads of state or government the opportunity to deliver speeches with a duration of around 15 to 20 minutes.
For this year, the 80th general session opened its doors on September 9, 2025, while a high level of general debate took place on September 23, 2025.
Indonesian President at the United Nations General Assembly
Of the seven Indonesian presidents, five of them had a speech in the United Nations General Assembly, namely Soekarno, Suharto, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby) and Joko Widodo.
Soekarno
The first president of Indonesia appeared in the 15th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 30, 1960 with a speech entitled to strengthen the world.
Bung Karno highlighted antimperialism, inter-nation solidarity and introduced Pancasila as an alternative to global ideology.
“Imperialism, and the struggle to maintain it, is a major crime in our world. However, my brothers in Asia and Africa have felt the whip of imperialism. They have suffered. They recognize the dangers, the cunning and the persistence,” said Bung Karno in a 90 -minute speech.
The discourse was not only a rhetoric, but a symbol of the struggle of the new independent countries to recognize the parallels on the international scene.
Suharto
President Soeharto delivered speeches twice, namely during the 47th general session of the United Nations (September 24, 1992) and in 1995. In 1992. Suharto delivered the Jakarta message of the 10th non -aligned movement. His speech represented the votes of 108 member states of the non -aligned movement or approximately two -thirds of the members of the United Nations.
The second speech took place in October 1995, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations.
Megawati Soekarnoputri
Megawati was present twice, namely in 2001 and 2003. The time of 2001 became special because it only lasted a few days after the September 11 attacks in the United States.
In 2003, Megawati returned to a speech by wearing a kebaya and speaking in English. He underlined the need for fundamental reform in the United Nations organization.
“We must have the courage to review and empower UN bodies and working methods,” he said.
In addition, Megawati highlighted the Middle East conflict which, according to her, has become the root of the emergence of global terrorism.
“As head of the world's largest Muslim country, I invite all world leaders to pay particular attention to this problem,” he said.
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
Sby actively attended the United Nations General Assembly throughout his reign. He was recorded six times directly, first during the 62nd general session in 2007. At that time, he underlined the contribution of Indonesia to world peace.
In 2008, he raised the issue of the global food and energy crisis, which had a major impact on developing countries. The presence of consecutive until the 66th general session in 2011 strengthened the role of Indonesia as a large democratic country.
SBY's latest speech was pronounced in the 68th General Assembly on September 25, 2014. He stressed that the importance of the world did not associate terrorism to Islam and called for the end of the war in order to maintain world peace.
Joko Widodo
Unlike his predecessors, Jokowi has never been present directly at the United Nations General Assembly. During his reign, Indonesia was represented by vice-president Jusuf Kalla and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Jokowi only made a virtual speech 2020 and 2021 during Pandemi COVID-19.
Gus hard and bj Habia
President BJ Habia never attended the United Nations General Assembly because his reign was short and the political situation was not yet stable.
Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) was present at the United Nations General Assembly in 2000, but did not make any speeches. At that time, the forum gave birth to the Declaration of Millennium which became the basis of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).
GUS DUR returned to the United Nations headquarters in 2003 to receive the Global Tolerance Award and make a speech, but not as President. (CNBC / Z-1)
|
Sources
2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/internasional/813166/dari-soekarno-hingga-prabowo-jejak-panjang-indonesia-di-sidang-umum-pbb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mens Tennis travels to Davidson this weekend
- China sets climatic objectives: Xi Jinping criticizes Trump's energy policy
- Measure to measure at the RSCS Royal Shakespeare theater review
- In Scotland, labor grades are falling and reform Britain continues to increase.
- College Football Picks Against the Spread: Penn State oregon, Georgia-Alabama Headline Loaded Week 5
- Australian film altered in China to make gay couple straight. #Australia #China #BBCNews
- Avian influenza identified on commercial poultry farms
- Bali vacationers are the effects of the earthquake in East Java
- PM Modi says that the TPS reform to facilitate tax burden as the economy is gaining strength
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese finds international diplomacy more difficult for employment
- Paul Hutchison: Jersey Director of Cricket is dismissal
- What is Rapture Tok?