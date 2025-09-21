From Sukarno to Prabowo, the long trace of Indonesia in the United Nations General Assembly

United Nations Illustration-One General (AFP / Angela Weiss)

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO will attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States (United States) on Tuesday (9/23).

In the international forum, Prabowo will be the fifth president of Indonesia who delivered a direct speech. He had to speak in third place in the general debate session after the president of Brazil and the President of the United States.

The United Nations General Assembly is the main forum for 193 UN member countries to deliberate, when each country has the same voting rights. This trial has taken place every year since the middle of September at the UN headquarters, New York.

The opening session is known as general debate, which offers heads of state or government the opportunity to deliver speeches with a duration of around 15 to 20 minutes.

For this year, the 80th general session opened its doors on September 9, 2025, while a high level of general debate took place on September 23, 2025.

Indonesian President at the United Nations General Assembly

Of the seven Indonesian presidents, five of them had a speech in the United Nations General Assembly, namely Soekarno, Suharto, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby) and Joko Widodo.

Soekarno

The first president of Indonesia appeared in the 15th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 30, 1960 with a speech entitled to strengthen the world.

Bung Karno highlighted antimperialism, inter-nation solidarity and introduced Pancasila as an alternative to global ideology.

“Imperialism, and the struggle to maintain it, is a major crime in our world. However, my brothers in Asia and Africa have felt the whip of imperialism. They have suffered. They recognize the dangers, the cunning and the persistence,” said Bung Karno in a 90 -minute speech.

The discourse was not only a rhetoric, but a symbol of the struggle of the new independent countries to recognize the parallels on the international scene.

Suharto

President Soeharto delivered speeches twice, namely during the 47th general session of the United Nations (September 24, 1992) and in 1995. In 1992. Suharto delivered the Jakarta message of the 10th non -aligned movement. His speech represented the votes of 108 member states of the non -aligned movement or approximately two -thirds of the members of the United Nations.

The second speech took place in October 1995, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations.

Megawati Soekarnoputri

Megawati was present twice, namely in 2001 and 2003. The time of 2001 became special because it only lasted a few days after the September 11 attacks in the United States.

In 2003, Megawati returned to a speech by wearing a kebaya and speaking in English. He underlined the need for fundamental reform in the United Nations organization.

“We must have the courage to review and empower UN bodies and working methods,” he said.

In addition, Megawati highlighted the Middle East conflict which, according to her, has become the root of the emergence of global terrorism.

“As head of the world's largest Muslim country, I invite all world leaders to pay particular attention to this problem,” he said.

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono

Sby actively attended the United Nations General Assembly throughout his reign. He was recorded six times directly, first during the 62nd general session in 2007. At that time, he underlined the contribution of Indonesia to world peace.

In 2008, he raised the issue of the global food and energy crisis, which had a major impact on developing countries. The presence of consecutive until the 66th general session in 2011 strengthened the role of Indonesia as a large democratic country.

SBY's latest speech was pronounced in the 68th General Assembly on September 25, 2014. He stressed that the importance of the world did not associate terrorism to Islam and called for the end of the war in order to maintain world peace.

Joko Widodo

Unlike his predecessors, Jokowi has never been present directly at the United Nations General Assembly. During his reign, Indonesia was represented by vice-president Jusuf Kalla and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Jokowi only made a virtual speech 2020 and 2021 during Pandemi COVID-19.

Gus hard and bj Habia

President BJ Habia never attended the United Nations General Assembly because his reign was short and the political situation was not yet stable.

Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) was present at the United Nations General Assembly in 2000, but did not make any speeches. At that time, the forum gave birth to the Declaration of Millennium which became the basis of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

GUS DUR returned to the United Nations headquarters in 2003 to receive the Global Tolerance Award and make a speech, but not as President. (CNBC / Z-1)