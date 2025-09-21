Trumps Tiktok Deal is a time bomb that awaits to happen

Friday, President Trump praised his tiktok agreement with Chinas Xi Jinping as another example of his business work for the American people.

The truth is more complicated.

The very popular application belonging to Chinese who provides short addictive videos is a huge money manufacturer, and will now be saved from a law that prohibits it in the United States.

As indicated last week and confirmed on Friday, it will be up to an American company to protect user data and ensure that the world's largest surveillance state does not use it as a Spycraft portal.

A winner-win, right?

Not quite.

More than Charles Gasparino



Trump is all about the art of the agreement, and there is a lot of love in business sense, whether it is his America company to bring back the manufacturing home of Asia or force Europe to start paying for defense.

Most of the time, on key questions like prices, he knows when to hold them and when to fold them. He concluded agreements on his levies from the expensive liberation day and the actions have skyrocketed.

And with Tiktok, he would have negotiated fees of several billion dollars for the United States government to negotiate the agreement.

However, when you analyze what we know other of its framework with XI on the future of the application, it is difficult to find art here.

Instead, Trump allowed his own fixings to blind him to reality that Tiktok is not worth saving.

There are many reasons why Tiktok should be closed in the United States, despite its popularity, especially with young Americans who constitute a huge band of its 170 million users.

Curiously, the president was good enough to articulate these reasons.

The former Trump, during his first mandate, saw him as a conduit for the Chinese Communist Party not only to spy on the Americans but also rot their brain.

<br />

Anti-American propaganda

Cute dance videos?

Your children Tiktok Feed are strewn with anti-American propaganda and transgender glorification (which, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, has transformed in certain cases into death of death).

Its rift with ACTITPROP that Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, is part of an axis of evil with the United States.

After the massacre of October 7, Tiktok overflowed with anti -Semitic hatred which spread to our university campuses.

The owner of the Beijing applications, Bytedance, argued that such concerns were exaggerated and that the accusations of Spycraft are not founded.

Tangible evidence has suggested the opposite.

The members of the two parties adopted a law prohibiting the application of the United States, unless it was completely disengaging with the Chinese.

The company continued for the first amendment and lost before the Supreme Court, which judged that a nation had the right to defend itself against foreign opponents such as the CCP.

In this context, Trump went from a hateful to the lover of Tiktok.

Keep in mind that if you know Trump, you know that he has not thought for years, but in the Nanoseconds, what is called the short term where you are classified in the last quarterly report and every day under the price of your scholarship.

Charlie Gasparino has a finger on the pulse of the place where business, politics and finance meet Register to receive money by Charlie Gasparino in your reception box every Thursday. Thank you for registering!

Tackle the vote of young people

When Trump set up his presidential return, he saw that Tiktok could be useful to take out the vote of young people; Inlome it with pro-American and pro-Trump content and maybe children will become Maga.

In 2024, more children turned Maga than ever before, and Trump attributed a lot to Tiktok, I was told.

He wants to use it to help his successor in 2028 and made decrees to go from the ban since.

In reality, he gives this thing too much credit for what Kirk, with his awareness of campus voters, has accomplished before he was constantly murdered.

Trump, on the other hand, said he got Tiktok in a place where it will only be good for the cause Maga. It will largely belong to American investors.

Many have had challenges in Bytedance that they will repercussions in the new company of value estimated at 50 billion dollars.

It could be listed on the stock market at some point.

Yes, there will be a lot of money for the fat to be saved, certainly enough to blind them to what is really going on.

The company can be an American majority, but its very important algorithm, the secret sauce that feeds videos based on the preferences of users who had supported Chinese propaganda and spying objectives is Chinas.

I hear XI authorizes Oracle which will house Tiktoks user data in its cloud to allow the new company to change the algo and delete everything that is harmful.

How long it will be guessing, and it might never happen, according to certain sources involved in transaction machinations.

Meanwhile, CCP propaganda and much more will continue to pollute American spirits, when there is a simple solution to all of this: let Tiktok are darkening.

Do not save something that is not worth saving.