Prabowo attends the first general assembly of the United Nations as president





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Unlike his predecessor Joko Widodo, Prabowo Subianto attended the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) during his first year as president. Jokowi, during his 10-year presidency, never attended the Unga usually held in New York, in the United States. The representation of Indonesia at Unga at the time of Jokowi was often delegated to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. In Jokowi's first mandate, this task was carried out by the former vice-president Jusuf Kalla. “We understand that the president's functions are quite demanding,” said former presidential staff chief Moeldoko to Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, on Tuesday September 24, 2019. Jokowi never explained his continuous absence directly. Jokowi gave a speech to Unga. However, he did not attend in person, but only in 2020 and 2021, during the Pandemic COVID-19. The international political observer, Fitriani, revealed that Indonesia would lose two things if the president jumped Unga. First, Indonesia could lose the opportunity to communicate its ability to direct the world. Secondly, Indonesia could lose momentum to establish closer relations with other countries, because the world is currently faced with uncertain conditions due to environmental crises, food, pandemics and conflicts. “Who measures the importance that the representation of the presence of a national leader is? If President Joko Widodo does not attend, then perhaps perhaps believes that the presence of a national leader is not important at Unga,” said Fitriani, a former researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the Department of Political and International Relations, to TempoSeptember 12, 2022. Director of the Center for American Studies at the University of Indonesia, Suzie Sudarman, has a different point of view. Suzie considers the absence of Jokowi to Unga as not too problematic, because there is no emergency such as the violations of state sovereignty. According to Suzie, the forum could be a place of pressure from stronger countries on heads of state. “Jokowi does not favor statements that could trigger conflicts because during international meetings, there will surely be many questions from journalists and the pressure of several superpowers on Indonesia,” said Suzie. President Prabowo is expected to speak at 80th UNGA on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Lieutenant-Colonel du Cabinet, Colonel, Teddy Indra Wijaya, said this year's Unga was an important momentum for Indonesia. Teddy said Indonesia would again appear at the highest level of the United Nations forum. In addition, Indonesia, represented by Prabowo, will express the interests of the world South or developing countries and will strengthen its diplomatic position on the world scene. “Affirm the position of Indonesia as a chief Worldwide Constantly perceive that the reform of global governance is fairer and more inclusive, “said Teddy in a written declaration of the presidential secretariat on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Publisher's choice: why PRABOWO wants IKN to serve as a political capital by 2028 Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2050625/prabowo-attends-first-un-general-assembly-as-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos