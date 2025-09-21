Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m. Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m. tonight, said the Prime Minister's office in a position on X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m. tonight, said the Prime Minister's office in a position on X.

The address comes one day before reducing the decrease in TPS rate, announced by the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into force.

The new TPS prices, which will lead to prices reduction of many consumer products, will start from Monday, September 22.

The government announced on September 4 that the rate reductions on the goods and services tax (TPS) were deducted from hundreds of items, cars from daily consumer products. It was the largest indirect tax reform in India since the TPS entered into force in July 2017.

Under reforms, rationalization and a structure overhaul were undertaken. The tax structure was simplified to only two 5% and 18% tax slabs. The tax earlier also included tax slabs of 12% and 28%, which were removed.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister went to the social media platform X to extend his greetings to Mahalaya. I wish you all Shubho Mahalaya! While the sacred days of Durga Puja are approaching, our lives are filled with light and goal. That the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring an unshakable force, a lasting joy and a wonderful health, said Prime Minister Modi in the post.

Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripipura on Monday. He will lay the foundation stone for development projects that is worth 5100 Core in Itanagar, and will address a public service, a press published by the PMO said. This includes two major hydroelectric projects and a cutting -edge congress center at Tawang.

In Tripipura, PM Modi will inaugurate the development work of “Mata Tripipura Sundari Temple Complex” in Matabari.