Trump says he appreciates the approval of Tiktok after the call with Chinas XI

– US President Donald Trump said on September 19 that he had progressed on many questions, including trade and approval of an agreement on Tiktok, during an appeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, Trump said in an article on Truth Social.

The call was very good. We will speak again by phone, will appreciate the approval of the Tiktok, and both look forward to meeting at the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), he said.

A summary of the Chinese state media of the leaders calls that Mr. Xi told Trump that Washington should stop imposing unilateral prices, but that he hosts negotiations on Tiktok.

Official reading described the first call in three months between the two men as positive and constructive.

On Tiktok, XI said that the post of Chinas is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of companies and welcomes companies to carry out commercial negotiations on the basis of market rules to achieve a solution in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and a balance of interest, according to the summary of the meeting in Xinhua.

Mr. Trump and Mr. XIS The effort of regular relations coincides with

A summit in person

Between the two at the APEC summit in South Korea from October 30 to November 1, Reuters reported.

The final approval of Beijing of a framework agreement concluded by both parties earlier this week is one of the obstacles Mr. Trump needs to clean to keep Tiktok open.

The Congress had ordered the application to stop for American users by January 2025 if its American assets were not Sold by the Chinese owner Bytedance.

Trump refused to apply the law while his administration is looking for a new owner, but also because he worries the prohibition on angry application against Tiktoks a huge user base and would disrupt political communications.

I like Tiktok; It helped me write, Trump said at a press conference on September 18. Tiktok has a huge value. The United States has this value in its hand because it is those that must approve it.

Key questions about the agreement remain. It is not clear the precise property structure of the company, how much control will keep China or if the congress will approve.

The agreement would transfer American assets Tiktoks to American owners of Bytedance, Reuters reported. Familiar sources with the agreement said we are still using the Bytedances algorithm.

This arrangement worries the legislators concerned about the fact that Beijing can spy on Americans or conduct influence operations via the application. China said there was no evidence of a national security threat posed by the application.

Trump positioned his approach to foreign policy as an approach to peace and competition. Relations remain freezing between the two biggest economies in the world.

Were closely close to an agreement, said Trump on September 18 in an apparent reference to greater commercial negotiations. We can make an extension with China, but it is an extension based on the same terms that we have at the moment, which are very good terms.

Other key problems include competition between the two parties on semiconductors and other advanced technologies. The United States wants more Chinese soy beans harvested in the United States and Boeing aircraft.

The United States also requires retract China

on the export of fentanyl chemicals

A major cause of the death of us. Beijing accused Washington of distorting the problem.

Recent data indicates the slowdown in economies in China and the United States.

Since the office resumption in January, Trump has greatly increased prices at all levels and has distinguished the economy focused on Chinese exports with particularly punitive rates. It prompted China to respond in kind.

The rate rates on both sides of the Pacific reached three -digit percentages in April.

A succession of limited agreements from May interrupted the tariff war between countries between countries.

They also put aside the problems that have led China to stifle the rare earth magnets that Washington needs to make high -tech gadgets. Trump had blocked access to Beijing with semiconductor design software, jet engines and certain chemicals.

The effective use of sticks (rare land) and carrots (Tiktok) has shot a lot in their favor, said Scott Kennedy, head of the Chinese sales and economic program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a reflection group.

The prices, a tax on American importers, was a key board of the economic policy of Mr. Trumps. He raised them at the highest levels for almost a century.

The republican described prices as an elixir which can recover lost manufacturing jobs, reduce chronic deficits of the federal government, correctly the commercial imbalances perceived and fold foreign countries to the will of Washingtons.

Despite the prices, China remains the third American trading partner and the source of its greatest bilateral commercial deficit in goods.

Trump has threatened, but so far retained punitive rates against Chinese exports linked to Russian oil purchases.

At the same time, regional concerns are multiplying on Taiwan and the Southern China Sea, risked lightning points that find it difficult to draw as much attention to Washington as the wars of Russia-Ukraine and Gaza.

The diplomacy of heads of state plays an irreplaceable role in the provision of strategic advice to China-US relations, said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

In an early sign of goodwill before the call, China authorized the departure of the banier of Wells Fargo, Chenyue Mao, who had been prevented from returning to the United States for several months. Reuters