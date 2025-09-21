Adjust the IKN as a capital, Prabowo is compared to eat Simalakama fruits





Capital of the archipelago. Photo: Doc. Republica Ruzka-repluka Network-The political observers of the National University (UNAS) Happy Ginting, revealed that President Prabowo Suubianto would be confronted with political Simalakama with the decision of the IKN as political capital in 2028. On the one hand, the continuation of the IKN project shows the continuity of previous government policies. But on the other hand, if the development of the INKN has proven to be ineffective or in charge of the state budget, the government is likely to endure an important political burden. “The decision to determine the IKN as a 2028 capital is close to the 2029 election. As we know, President Prabowo Suubianto officially created the capital of the archipelago (IKN) in the east of Kalimantan as the capital of Indonesian policy in 2028. This was regulated in the presidential regulations (Perpres) n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government plan of 2025. The directories were promulgated on June 30 2025. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xa9jngku0c Congratulations, Ginting assessed that policy was not only a continuation of the national strategic project of President Joko Widodo, but also had the potential for long -term political implications, including the question of the responsibility for the continuation of the project and the dynamics of the coalition between President Prabowo and the Jokowi family. “If the construction of the IKN is not finished in time or even blocked, the first to be underlined is President Jokowi as the main initiator of this project,” said Ginting. According to him, the project evaluated at hundreds of thousands of billion has become a symbol of the dilapidation of the heritage of former president Jokowi, so that the project greatly determines Jokowi's position in national political history. IKN has been launched since 2019 and has become the absolute priority of the Jokowi government in the second period. However, until the end of its mandate, part of IKN's main infrastructure is still at the development stage. In the middle of this dynamic, Ginting questioned the future of the coalition between Prabowo and Jokowi's family. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of Jokowi, who is currently vice-president, would have the potential to progress during the 2029 elections. But his political steps will greatly depend on the way in which the IKN project takes place and the way political relations between the two personalities have developed. “If the IKN project becomes a burden, it is not impossible that Prabowo is starting to distance himself from Jokowi and to form the story of his own government,” added a ginting that was long to become a journalist in the policy and the defense of state security. So far, he continued, the government has not announced in detail the stages of the institutional transfer of the State in IKN, but a certain number of ministries and institutions have started to make administrative and technical preparations. *

