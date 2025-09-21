



Tehran – BORNA – We must mean business,Sakaliene said in a post on X, saying that RussiatestedBorders blocksfor a reason. TurkiyeGive an example 10 years ago,The minister added, referring to an incident during which the Turkish Air Force shot a Russian bomber on Syria, where Moscow helped the government of the president of the time, Bashar Assad, against extremist groups. Estonia, a Baltic State and a member of NATO said earlier this week that three Russian military planes had violated his airspace for 12 minutes, in what he called oneunprecedentedincursion. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusation, saying that its planes flew over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than 3 km from the island of Estonies Vaindloo,without violating Estonian airspace,As part of a routine flight. Tallinn also asked for urgent consultations with his NATO member colleagues under article 4 of the Block Treaty. The incident took place only a few weeks after Poland Another NATO member accused Russia of having sent at least 19 drones to its airspace, an assertion that Moscow has also rejected. The block responded by increasing the aerial patrols in Poland. In 2015, the Turkish Air Force dropped a Russian BOMBARDIER SU-24 participating in an anti-terrorist mission in Syria. The plane crashed on a territory held by activists, and one of the pilots was killed on the ground after ejected. The shooting led to the worst deterioration of Turkish-Russian relations in recent history, with Moscow who struck sanctions on Ankara who affected trade and tourism. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apologized personally in 2016, and Moscow fully raised the restrictions three years later. The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharov, ridiculed Sakalienes declaration saying that the minister said thatCompetence demonstrated in his own phobiasand wanted her tobecome accomplished In his professional field, referring to the history of ministers in legal psychology. End of the article

