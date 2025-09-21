



The PM will also visit Arunachal Prapesh and Tripura, development projects inaugurating worth more than 5,100 drivers, including hydroelectric projects and a Congress Center at Tawang File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Ani



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should contact the nation on Sunday at 5 p.m., coinciding with the day before Navaratri, which begins on Monday, and the implementation of recent taxes and services tax reforms (TPS). Earlier this month, the TPS council approved changes that reduced the tax slabs by 12 and 28%. This decision was announced by the Minister of Finance of the Union, Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 3 after having presided over the meeting of the TPS Council. In addition, a new 40% GST slab has been introduced for luxury and sin products, including tobacco, Pan Masala, cigarettes, bidis, airy sweet drinks, luxury vehicles, high -end motorcycles greater than 350cc, yachts and helicopters. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi went to X to express his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Mahalaya, declaring: “By wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya!” While the sacred days of Durga Puja are approaching, our lives are filled with light and goal. Tomorrow, PM Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. According to a press release from the Prime Ministers Office, he will lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than 5,100 roasters in Itanagar and will be addressed to a public rally. In Tripipura, he will perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate development work at the “Mata Tripipura Sundari Temple Complex” in Matabari. By focusing on sustainable energy, the Prime Minister will lay the foundations for two major hydroelectric projects in Itanagar, assessed at more than Rs 3,700. These include the Hydro Electric Hydro (240 MW) project and the Tato-i Hydro Electric Project (186 MW), both located in the Siyom sub-basin of the Arunachal Pradeshs. PM Modi will also throw the foundation stone for a peak convention center at Tawang, located more than 9,820 feet above sea level. The center is designed to be a leading place for national and international conferences, cultural festivals and exhibitions. In addition, it will inaugurate several key infrastructure projects worth more than 1,290 belpaies, covering sectors such as connectivity, health, fire safety and working women who work, among others. With the entries of the Ani

Subscribe to our newsletter Get the latest Mathrubhumi updates in English Follow Warning: Please avoid reprehensible, derogatory, illegal and obscene comments, while responding to reports. These comments are liable under cyber-laws. Please get away from personal attacks. The opinions expressed here are the personal opinions of readers and not that of Mathrubhumi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/india/pm-modi-address-gst-navaratri-arunachal-tripura-visit-hdfld9bk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos