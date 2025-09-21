



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day when the TPS prices decreases will undertake, with the prices of a large number of products that should drop.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should contact the nation at 5 p.m. Sunday, September 21, officials announced. However, there is no official word on the subject of his speech in the evening. The address comes on the eve of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of TPS rate drops, which should reduce prices on a wide range of products. The government has removed GST slabs by 12% and 28%, simplifying the structure of four slabs with two main slabs. As part of the revised system, standard GST rates will be 5% and 18%. In addition, a 40% GST slab will continue to apply to SIN products and certain high -end vehicles. PM Moda extends the mahalaya greetings Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the nation during Mahalaya, marking the start of Durga Puja festivities. Sharing his message on X, he wrote: “I wish you all Shubho Mahalaya! While the sacred days of Durga Puja are approaching, that our lives are filled with light and goal. That the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring an unshakable force, a lasting joy and a wonderful health.” The devotee believes that the goddess Durga begins her descent from her home to Mount Kalash to the earth that day (Mahalaya). The drop in TPS rate comes into play from September 22 From Monday, September 22, the prices of a wide range of items, from cooking staples to electronics, cars to automobiles, will become reduced by TPS prices for approximately 375 goods will take effect. The TPS Council, including the Center and the States, decided to implement these tax reductions from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Essential articles such as ghee, shutter, butter, snacks, ketchup, jam, dried fruits, coffee and ice cream, as well as ambitious products such as televisions, ACs and washing machines, will become more affordable. The FMCG companies have already announced price reductions in accordance with the rationalization of the GST. TPS on most drugs, medical formulations and devices such as gluomaria and diagnostic kits has been reduced to 5%, which has facilitated health care costs for ordinary humans. House buyers will also benefit from this, as TPS on cement has been reduced from 28% to 18%. Automobile buyers should earn the most, TPS on small and large cars reduced to 18% and 28%, respectively, and several car manufacturers have already lowered their prices accordingly. Regarding services, TPS on beauty and physical well-being services, including health club services, fairs, barbers, fitness centers, yoga, etc. went from 18% with an input tax credit (ITC), 5% without tax credit. In addition, products for daily use such as hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrush, toothpaste are also probably cheaper because a tax on them has been reduced to 5% by 12/18% currently. Other articles for daily use such as talc powder, facial powder, shaving cream and after shaving lotion could also see a price reduction, because the GST fell to 5%, 18%. Read also: smart televisions become cheaper in India after the drop in TPS: prices start at Rs 5799 Read also: Amul reduces the prices of butter, ice cream, ghee and more products after the cutting of TPS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-addresses-nation-navratri-durga-puja-dussehra-diwali-gst-rate-cuts-latest-updates-2025-09-21-1009235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos