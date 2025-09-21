



A vague threat comes after a Taliban manager rejected Trumps' call to return the sprawling air base previously used by US forces.

Posted on September 21, 202521 September 2025

Click here to share on social networks

Share2

Share

US President Donald Trump threatened Afghanistan with unpertified consequences unless it makes control of the Bagram air base in Washington.

The wave threat on Saturday came a day after the Taliban controlled government rejected Trumps call to make the sprawling air base, located about 64 km (40 miles) from the Afghan capital, Kabul.

List of recommended stories of 4 list elements

If Afghanistan does not make Bagram air base to those who have built it, the United States of America, bad things will happen !!! Trump wrote on his social platform for truth.

Bagram, a sprawling complex, was the main base of American forces in Afghanistan during the two decades of war that followed the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington by Al-Qaeda.

Thousands of people were imprisoned on the site for years without indictment or trial by American forces during his so-called war against terrorism, and many of them were mistreated or tortured.

The Taliban resumed the installation in 2021 following the American withdrawal and the collapse of the Afghan government.

Trump often deplored the loss of access to Bagram, noting his proximity to China, but his comments Thursday, during a visit to the United Kingdom, were the first time that he made public that he worked on the issue.

Tried to recover it, by the way, it could be a little news. Tried to recover it because they need things from us, said Trump at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Afghan officials, however, expressed their opposition to an American presence.

Afghanistan and the United States must engage with each other without the United States maintaining no military presence in part of Afghanistan, Zakir Jalal, a leaders in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday.

Kabul is ready to pursue political and economic links with Washington according to mutual respect and shared interests, he added.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the loss of the base since his return to power, binding him to his attacks against his predecessor Joe Bidens, manipulating the American draw of Afghanistan.

Trump has also complained about the growing influence of Chinas in Afghanistan.

Asked on Saturday if he would send troops to resume the base, Trump refused to give a direct answer, saying: we are not talking about that.

Now spoke to Afghanistan, and we want it and we want it soon, immediately. And if they don't do it if they don't do it, you will find out what I'm going to do, he told journalists in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/21/trump-warns-afghanistan-of-bad-things-if-it-does-not-return-bagram-base The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos