The salary of the ASN Teacher-TNI / Polri will increase!





Jakarta –

The Administration of President Prabowo Suubianto plans to increase the wages of the civil apparatus of the State (ASN), TNI / Polri, to state officials. This is part of the renewal of the government work plan (RKP) 2025.

The policy was contained in the presidential regulation n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government plan of 2025. The regulations are signed and implemented since June 30, 2025.

In the RKP document, it was indicated that the increase in wages of ASN, TNI / Polri, to state managers of the best results of the best results in RKP 2025. Politics was the sixth order of a total of eight programs.

Scroll to continue with content

It has been indicated that salary increases would focus on several ASN groups, including teachers, teachers, health workers, extension workers. In addition, salary increases will also be applied to TNI / Polri to state officials.

“The increase in wages of ASN, in particular for teachers, teachers, health workers, extension workers, TNI/Polri and state officials”, annex to presidential regulations 79/2025, quoted on Saturday (20/20/2025).

President Prabowo added an element of state representatives to obtain a salary increase. While in the presidential regulations n ° 109 of 2024 concerning the RKP 2025, before the renewal, there was no trace of the increase in representatives of the State.

The increase in ASN wages, including civil servants and the PPPK, until the TNI / Polri does not occur regularly each year. Notes detikcomThe average adjustment or the increase in ASN salary is between 5% and 8%.

We do not yet know how much the percentage of wages increases for this year. Until now, the wages of ASN, TNI and Polri still refer to the rules that apply on January 1, 2024.

PNS salaries were only IDR 12,000 / month

During the last decade or during the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the time of the ASN salary increases occurred quite minimal. The increase only occurred three times, namely in 2015, 2019 and 2024.

From the initial Jokowi period in office, the increase in civil servants's salaries occurred, among other things, in 2015, increased by 5%, in 2019 increased by 5% and, in 2024, the amount of 8% of official salary increases. The policy of increasing wages is the last adjustment before the end of Jokowi's mandate.

While on the basis of the data collected in the file, since 1977 so far, there have been at least 16 times the increase in the salaries of civil servants, including the 13th salary. In comparison, the salaries of civil servants only affected 12,000 RP per month.

The amount of the PNS salary of RP 12 thousand per month was recorded in 1977, where at the time the salary of civil servants for the lowest group was only 12,000 RP. While the highest group has only reached 120,000 RP.

The salary value lasted until 1992 and then increased in 1993. In 1993, the salary of civil servants of the lowest group increased to 78,000 RP, while the highest group became RP 537,600.

Then, entering the 2000s, the salaries of civil servants continued to increase every two years until 2007. In 2001, civil servants' salary for the lowest group was 500,000 RP and the highest group was RP 1,500,000.

In 2007, civil servants' salaries continued to increase each year until 2015. In 2007, the salaries of the lowest officials reached RP 760,500 and the highest group was 2,405,400 of RP. Then, in 2015, the salary of civil servants for the lowest group was RP 1,486,500 and the highest group was 5,620,300 RP.

In 2019, the lowest class of civil servants' salaries was RP 1,560,800, while the highest group salary was 5,901 2000 RP. Finally, namely the adjustment of 2024 to date, the salary of the lowest officials is of RP 1 685,700 and the highest group of RP 6.373 200.

In addition to the basic salary, ASN employees will also obtain various advantages. The amount and type of allowance obtained vary depending on the institutional regulations to the position.

(clay / clay)