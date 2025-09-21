Politics
The salary of the ASN Teacher-TNI / Polri will increase!
Jakarta –
The Administration of President Prabowo Suubianto plans to increase the wages of the civil apparatus of the State (ASN), TNI / Polri, to state officials. This is part of the renewal of the government work plan (RKP) 2025.
The policy was contained in the presidential regulation n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government plan of 2025. The regulations are signed and implemented since June 30, 2025.
In the RKP document, it was indicated that the increase in wages of ASN, TNI / Polri, to state managers of the best results of the best results in RKP 2025. Politics was the sixth order of a total of eight programs.
Scroll to continue with content
It has been indicated that salary increases would focus on several ASN groups, including teachers, teachers, health workers, extension workers. In addition, salary increases will also be applied to TNI / Polri to state officials.
“The increase in wages of ASN, in particular for teachers, teachers, health workers, extension workers, TNI/Polri and state officials”, annex to presidential regulations 79/2025, quoted on Saturday (20/20/2025).
President Prabowo added an element of state representatives to obtain a salary increase. While in the presidential regulations n ° 109 of 2024 concerning the RKP 2025, before the renewal, there was no trace of the increase in representatives of the State.
The increase in ASN wages, including civil servants and the PPPK, until the TNI / Polri does not occur regularly each year. Notes detikcomThe average adjustment or the increase in ASN salary is between 5% and 8%.
We do not yet know how much the percentage of wages increases for this year. Until now, the wages of ASN, TNI and Polri still refer to the rules that apply on January 1, 2024.
PNS salaries were only IDR 12,000 / month
During the last decade or during the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the time of the ASN salary increases occurred quite minimal. The increase only occurred three times, namely in 2015, 2019 and 2024.
From the initial Jokowi period in office, the increase in civil servants's salaries occurred, among other things, in 2015, increased by 5%, in 2019 increased by 5% and, in 2024, the amount of 8% of official salary increases. The policy of increasing wages is the last adjustment before the end of Jokowi's mandate.
While on the basis of the data collected in the file, since 1977 so far, there have been at least 16 times the increase in the salaries of civil servants, including the 13th salary. In comparison, the salaries of civil servants only affected 12,000 RP per month.
The amount of the PNS salary of RP 12 thousand per month was recorded in 1977, where at the time the salary of civil servants for the lowest group was only 12,000 RP. While the highest group has only reached 120,000 RP.
The salary value lasted until 1992 and then increased in 1993. In 1993, the salary of civil servants of the lowest group increased to 78,000 RP, while the highest group became RP 537,600.
Then, entering the 2000s, the salaries of civil servants continued to increase every two years until 2007. In 2001, civil servants' salary for the lowest group was 500,000 RP and the highest group was RP 1,500,000.
In 2007, civil servants' salaries continued to increase each year until 2015. In 2007, the salaries of the lowest officials reached RP 760,500 and the highest group was 2,405,400 of RP. Then, in 2015, the salary of civil servants for the lowest group was RP 1,486,500 and the highest group was 5,620,300 RP.
In 2019, the lowest class of civil servants' salaries was RP 1,560,800, while the highest group salary was 5,901 2000 RP. Finally, namely the adjustment of 2024 to date, the salary of the lowest officials is of RP 1 685,700 and the highest group of RP 6.373 200.
In addition to the basic salary, ASN employees will also obtain various advantages. The amount and type of allowance obtained vary depending on the institutional regulations to the position.
(clay / clay)
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.detik.com/berita-ekonomi-bisnis/d-8122242/gaji-asn-guru-tni-polri-bakal-naik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police probe the death of schoolgirls in the Backdam of Parika accident
- The retired colonel explains the motivation to scratch the Estonian airway of Russia
- Erdogan arrives in the United States for the address of the United Nations General Assembly
- ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | The fall of Peter Mandelson | to the point
- #15 Field hockey falls to Louisville, 2-0
- What will the 15th earthquake to Earth do?
- Trump rages on the nasty son of a B *** H Biden in Wild Rant
- Raf Jets joins the NATO AIR defense mission in Poland BBC News
- MP Rashid engineer finished 30 hours of hunger strike in prison: Awami Ittehad Party
- PM Modi hits Swadeshi's rope in the middle of H-1B visa costs, tariff hike, says today, knowingly or unconsciously
- Metric of American key inflation to facilitate focusing, the job market
- Difficult times in Wagga Wagga as young tennis stars chase Grand Slam Dreams