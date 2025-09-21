Erdogan at vows Trkiye will not abandon Syria, will use “all means” to strengthen the nation

President Erdogan is expressed at a press conference at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Türkiye, before leaving for the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, September 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Sunday that Trkiye “will not abandon Syria” and use all the means available to help the country strengthen every day, announcing plans to meet Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“We will not give up Syria and will use all means at our disposal to make Syria stronger every day,” Erdogan told journalists at Ataturk d'Istanbul before leaving for the United Nations Summit.

New chapter for Syrian relations

The Turkish president confirmed that he would meet Al-Sharaa at the Turkish house (Turking Center) during the General Assembly, continuing diplomatic commitment after the recent political transition from Syria.

“The fact that Syria, which has acquired its freedom with the revolution of December 8, will be there with its new administration is a pleasant characteristic for us,” said Erdogan.

He noted that Syria's new independence had brought peace to Trkiye as a neighbor and marked the start of a new process.

Erdogan mentioned the previous meetings with Al-Sharaa and his team in Qatar and revealed its intention to welcome them in Ankara.

Erdogan also underlined the responsibility of regional leaders in peacekeeping and the reduction of tensions, declaring his desire that blood effusions and tears end entirely in the region.

“We, the leaders, have great responsibility for maintaining peace in our region and reducing conflicts and tensions. We hope that the blood effusions and the tears of our geography end completely. Whatever we do, we only do it for that,” he said.

The Palestine recognition movement is gaining momentum

Erdogan stressed that what distinguishes the general assembly of this year is the expected recognition of Palestine by several countries, expressing the hope that this will accelerate the implementation of a two -state solution.

“What makes the general assembly different from the others is above all that many countries will recognize Palestine,” he said, noting that around 140 UN member states currently recognize Palestine, which he has called “pleasant”.

The president confirmed that he would speak to the General Assembly on September 23, with Gaza as a main objective, and will highlight the contributions of Trkiye to the international approach of peace and foreign policy.

After a recent visit to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas Two days earlier, Erdogan reaffirmed Trkiye's unwavering support in Palestine.

“Palestine has always encountered serious difficulties in the region and continues to experience them. We have always supported Palestine and will continue to do so,” said Erdogan, moving that “unfortunately, the world was not held near Palestine”.

Erdogan's vast diplomatic program during his visit to New York

The president described the plans to meet many heads of state and government during his visit to New York, including participation in a regional meeting in Gaza with the Allied nations to assess the next steps.

Erdogan will also meet Turkish-American commercial circles before going to Washington on Thursday, September 25 for discussions with US President Donald Trump, with regional problems at the head of the agenda.

“Regional questions will be at the top of our program,” said Erdogan about Trump's meeting, stressing the importance of preserving peace in the region.

The Turkish President rejected speculations on trade relations, declaring that any agreement would be concluded directly with Trump rather than through intermediaries.