Politics
Erdogan at vows Trkiye will not abandon Syria, will use “all means” to strengthen the nation
President Erdogan is expressed at a press conference at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Türkiye, before leaving for the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, September 21, 2025. (AA Photo)
September 21, 2025 11:12 GMT + 03: 00
PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Sunday that Trkiye “will not abandon Syria” and use all the means available to help the country strengthen every day, announcing plans to meet Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
“We will not give up Syria and will use all means at our disposal to make Syria stronger every day,” Erdogan told journalists at Ataturk d'Istanbul before leaving for the United Nations Summit.
President Erdogan is expressed during a press conference at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Trkiye, before leaving for the United States to attend the UN General Assembly, on September 21, 2025. (Photo via the Turkish / Mustafa Kamaci presidency)
New chapter for Syrian relations
The Turkish president confirmed that he would meet Al-Sharaa at the Turkish house (Turking Center) during the General Assembly, continuing diplomatic commitment after the recent political transition from Syria.
“The fact that Syria, which has acquired its freedom with the revolution of December 8, will be there with its new administration is a pleasant characteristic for us,” said Erdogan.
He noted that Syria's new independence had brought peace to Trkiye as a neighbor and marked the start of a new process.
Erdogan mentioned the previous meetings with Al-Sharaa and his team in Qatar and revealed its intention to welcome them in Ankara.
Erdogan also underlined the responsibility of regional leaders in peacekeeping and the reduction of tensions, declaring his desire that blood effusions and tears end entirely in the region.
“We, the leaders, have great responsibility for maintaining peace in our region and reducing conflicts and tensions. We hope that the blood effusions and the tears of our geography end completely. Whatever we do, we only do it for that,” he said.
President Erdogan (R) and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (L) shake hands while holding a joint press conference in Ankara, Trkiye on February 4, 2025. (AA Photo)
The Palestine recognition movement is gaining momentum
Erdogan stressed that what distinguishes the general assembly of this year is the expected recognition of Palestine by several countries, expressing the hope that this will accelerate the implementation of a two -state solution.
“What makes the general assembly different from the others is above all that many countries will recognize Palestine,” he said, noting that around 140 UN member states currently recognize Palestine, which he has called “pleasant”.
The president confirmed that he would speak to the General Assembly on September 23, with Gaza as a main objective, and will highlight the contributions of Trkiye to the international approach of peace and foreign policy.
After a recent visit to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas Two days earlier, Erdogan reaffirmed Trkiye's unwavering support in Palestine.
“Palestine has always encountered serious difficulties in the region and continues to experience them. We have always supported Palestine and will continue to do so,” said Erdogan, moving that “unfortunately, the world was not held near Palestine”.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets the president of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Türkiye, September 18, 2025. (Photo via Turkish Prédudence / Mustafa Kamaci)
Erdogan's vast diplomatic program during his visit to New York
The president described the plans to meet many heads of state and government during his visit to New York, including participation in a regional meeting in Gaza with the Allied nations to assess the next steps.
Erdogan will also meet Turkish-American commercial circles before going to Washington on Thursday, September 25 for discussions with US President Donald Trump, with regional problems at the head of the agenda.
“Regional questions will be at the top of our program,” said Erdogan about Trump's meeting, stressing the importance of preserving peace in the region.
The Turkish President rejected speculations on trade relations, declaring that any agreement would be concluded directly with Trump rather than through intermediaries.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/nation/erdogan-vows-turkiye-wont-abandon-syria-will-use-all-means-to-strengthen-nation-3207249
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police probe the death of schoolgirls in the Backdam of Parika accident
- The retired colonel explains the motivation to scratch the Estonian airway of Russia
- Erdogan arrives in the United States for the address of the United Nations General Assembly
- ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | The fall of Peter Mandelson | to the point
- #15 Field hockey falls to Louisville, 2-0
- What will the 15th earthquake to Earth do?
- Trump rages on the nasty son of a B *** H Biden in Wild Rant
- Raf Jets joins the NATO AIR defense mission in Poland BBC News
- MP Rashid engineer finished 30 hours of hunger strike in prison: Awami Ittehad Party
- PM Modi hits Swadeshi's rope in the middle of H-1B visa costs, tariff hike, says today, knowingly or unconsciously
- Metric of American key inflation to facilitate focusing, the job market
- Difficult times in Wagga Wagga as young tennis stars chase Grand Slam Dreams