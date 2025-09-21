Pakistan: a petition in Islamabad HC questions the “provocative and malicious” publications of Imran Khan account during imprisonment during the imprisonment





Islamabad [Pakistan]September 21 (Ani): A petition was deposited before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) against the so-called inflammatory posts presented from the official report of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, during his imprisonment, reported Dawn.

The advocacy was deposited by citizen Ghulam Murtaza Khan through the lawyer of the lawyer Zafarullah Khan. He argued that the dissemination of the “provocative and malicious” content of the story of a condemned prisoner is illegal and contrary to the rules of the prison.

Based on this argument, the petitioner urged the court to order the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to investigate who managed the account of the founder of the PTI while it remains incarcerated.

The petition also sought orders to block and delete this content from social media platforms. He also called for instructions to the prison superintendent to prevent the prisoner from accessing or exploiting social media, which mentions such an “unconstitutional and illegal” activity, according to Dawn.

In addition, the petitioner asked the court to prevent the PTI from redistributing or promoting positions from the founder's account during his imprisonment. In this context, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, refused to cooperate with the investigators of the National Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) during their visits to Adiala prison, where he is currently imprisoned, Dawn reported.

According to the report, despite the NCCIA's repeated attempts to question the former Prime Minister concerning his “X” round, officials could not obtain information because he has always refused to meet them.

Citing sources, Dawn said that a team of three members of the NCCIA managed by additional director Ayaz Khan went to central Adiala prison to question the founder of the PTI. However, Khan told the team “to bring his lawyers if they wanted to question him about any question” and refused to participate in the investigation.

The team, which reached Adiala prison around 3:30 p.m., left almost two hours later without any progress in the midst of close security. Dawn reported that the investigation had been launched after the critical tweets towards government representatives and that the establishment had been posted from the Khan account. Earlier in the week, the same team had visited the prison to continue the case.

In addition, a request was filed before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) requesting authorization from Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to exercise marital rights while he was detained in Adiala prison. The advocacy, filed under article 199 of the Constitution by Shahid Yaqoob, a resident of Islamabad and Sommelius of Khan, appointed chief commissioner Islamabad, the government of Punjab, the Inspector General of Punjab prisons and the Superintendent of Adiala prison.

The petitioner argued that the refusal of marital rights violates constitutional guarantees, international conventions and previous justice decisions. The advocacy has cited the United Nations Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), the International Alliance on Civil and Political Rights, and the European Human Rights Convention, which saves all the right to family life, said Dawn.

The petition also referred to a notification of 2010 issued by the Sindh attachment service following the instructions of the Supreme Court, which allowed the condemned prisoners to visit every three months. He also relied on a judgment of the Federal Sharia Court recognizing the marital rights for prisoners as a fundamental right, urging the IHC to apply the directives of the CD SC and the Federal Shariar Court.

Meanwhile, in related development, a police spokesman confirmed that security would be reinforced around anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday during the hearing of the GHQ attack affair. Dawn reported that Khan should attend the procedure via a video link. (Ani)

