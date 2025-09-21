Trump asks Venezuela to accept “worst to the world” criminals





President Donald Trump published an ultimatum on Saturday in Venezuela via Truth Social, demanding in the country “accept immediately” what he described as prisoners and individuals of psychiatric institutions that would have been sent to the United States.

Newsweek contacted the White House by email on Saturday to comment.

Why it matters

This coordinated approach represents an important escalation in the Immigration Application Strategy of the Trump Administration.

At the same time, the administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday an emergency order to exceed legal protections of more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants currently under temporary protected status (TPS).

The file of the Ministry of Justice aims to cancel the decision of a federal judge who blocked the end of the administration of these protections.

The result could determine the legal status of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans currently living in the United States, while potentially establishing a precedent on the way the administration manages the populations of protected immigrants against other countries. The administration has already moved to end the TPS protections for 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians who received protection during the administration of former president Joe Biden.

What to know

Friday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court an emergency order allowing it to exceed legal protections of more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants. The Ministry of Justice asked the High Court to take a decision a decision by the American district judge Edward Chen in San Francisco who found that the administration had misleaded TPS for the Venezuelans.

The Federal Court of Appeal of San Francisco refused to suspend CHEN's decision while the case continues. In May, the Supreme Court overthrew a preliminary order from Chen which affected 350,000 Venezuelans whose protections expired in April. The high court did not provide any explanation at the time, which is common in emergency calls.

The congress created TP in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries with natural disasters, civil conflicts or other dangerous conditions. The designation can be granted by the interior security secretary by 18 months increments. Chen found that the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) acted “with unprecedented and in an unprecedented manner … in the predetermined goal to accelerate the status of the TPS of Venezuela.

Trump's latest social article of truth said that “thousands of people were seriously injured and even killed” by individuals he characterized as from Venezuelan prisons and psychiatric institutions.

The post of president has provided no specific evidence or data to support these claims on damage caused by Venezuelan migrants in the United States

However, states like Texas and Georgia have recently started to share data on the illegal crime of immigrants in their regions, showing that non-citizens commit crimes at a rate lower than their counterparts of American origin.

On this Monday, February 18, 2019, President Donald Trump talks to an American Venezuelan community of Florida Ocean Bank Convocation Center of Florida International University in Miami, Florida, to express themselves against President Nicolas … In this Monday, February 18, 2019 Photo, President Donald Trump speaks to a Venezuel community the government of Maduro and his socialist policies. More photo AP / Andrew Harnik what people say

President Donald Trump on Truth Social: “We want Venezuela immediately to accept all prisoners immediately, and the people of psychiatric institutions, which includes the worst insane asylums, which the venezuelian direction '' forced in the United States of America. Thousands of people were seriously injured, and even killed, by these” monsters “. moment, or the price you pay will be incalculable! “

Adlys Ferro, co-founder and executive director of the American Venezuelan Caucus, told Newsweek on August 29: “We, more than 8 million Venezuelans, simply did not leave the country simply because it is fun, it is because we had no choice … The Venezuelans with TPS are not a threat to the United States.”

What's going on?

The Supreme Court will decide to grant the administration’s emergency request to go beyond the protections of Venezuelan migrants.

The Venezuelan management has not yet responded to Trump's requests.

The reports of the Associated Press contributed to this article.

