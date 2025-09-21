United States: The New Hampshire Country Club shot leaves one dead, several injured; suspect





New Hampshire [US]September 21 (Ani): A shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, killed a death on Saturday and several people injured, Fox News reported. Police said a suspect was placed in police custody.

The New Hampshire lawyer's office said that a man had entered the club and had shot several shots, killing a man and injuring others. Fox News also noted that officials had not given any exact number of injuries.

Video surveillance has confirmed that there was only one shooter and they are currently detained, the Nashua police service said in a statement. The scene is still an active investigation, but there is no longer any danger to the public, as Fox News reported.

The Nashua department is currently investigating an incident at the Sky Meadow Country Club involving several victims of gunshots. There are two armed suspects who fled the area. 1 suspect has been detained and the other suspect is still free. Anyone with information is

Nashua police (@nashapolice) September 21, 2025

The authorities had previously said that two armed suspects had fled the premises and that even if one was in detention, another was generally, but now the AGS office said that these reports were wrong and that the only and only suspect is in detention, according to Fox News.

Additional information will be published as it will be available while protecting the integrity of the survey, said the office of the New Hampshire AGS.

After the incident, an on -site shelter command was issued for Dunstable residents, Massachusetts nearby, less than 10 miles from Nashua, who live on Thormi Street, High Street and Hardy Street.

This order is implemented by caution as part of an active threat incident at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, NH, said Dunstable Emergency Management in a statement, according to Fox News. Residents were advised to stay inside, lock the doors and windows and avoid roads in the affected area.

The Sheraton hotel in Tara Boulevard in Nashua was appointed as a unification site, police said. The authorities urged the public to stay away from the Sky Meadow region while the investigation continues.

New Hampshire state police confirmed that they were helping Nashua police in the investigation.

The @nh_statepolice helps @nashuapolice with a shooting investigation at the Sky Meadow Country Club. Please direct all media requests on this agency and follow them for updates.

New Hampshire State police (@nh_statepolice) September 21, 2025

My team and I closely monitor the reports of the horrible tragedy at the Sky Meadow Country Club this evening, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Dn.H., published on X. Billy and I pray for the wounded. There is no room in our state for this type of insane violence, she said, according to Fox News.

Democratic representative Maggie Goodlander also posted on X, saying that I closely monitored the tragic of a shooting this evening at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. My heart is with the victims, their families and the whole community of Nashua while we expect more information. (Ani)

