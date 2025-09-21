PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 p.m. today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m. on Sunday September 21 just a day before the entry into force of TPS reforms (tax on products and services).

The last time PM Modi spoke to the nation was after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral understanding following a conflict in May this year. The two countries had engaged in a shot after 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation before the demonization, to recall the three controversial laws of the farm, at a time when the country was confronted with COVID-19 and later, when India and Pakistan reached an understanding during a conflict in May.

Crucial time for India The address of PM Modi arrives at a crucial time when India is expected to implement TPS tariff discounts on the first day of Navaratri in the middle of the pricing threats of US President Donald Trump and a hike at the H-1B visa fees.

TPS reforms come into force on September 22, the prices of a large number of products should drop.

In a boon for consumers, TPS will now be a two -level structure in which the majority of goods and services will attract a tax of 5 and 18%. A 40% tax will be taken from ultra luxury items while tobacco and related products will continue to be in the 28% Plus Cess category.

Currently, TPS is taken from 4 slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. In addition, a cessation of remuneration is taken from luxury items and demerit or sins.

Trump price and new H-1B visa rules President Donald Trump imposed a “reciprocal rate” of 25% on India Good and then imposed an additional 25% rate for the purchase of Russian oil, bringing total tasks to 50%.

On September 20, the Adiminating Trump announced his decision to increase the H-1B visa demand fees in the United States at $ 100,000, drawing a strong reaction from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to employ foreign workers in specialized professions that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technological companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year in countries such as India and China.

With 71 to 72% of H-1B visas to the Indians, this decision has caused concerns about its effects on Indian technology professionals and funding.

After the announcement of the White House on Saturday, the Indian government advised all its missions / posts to extend all the possible assistance to the Indian nationals who return to the United States in the next 24 hours.

The government said on Saturday that the complete implications of the American decision to impose annual fees of $ 100,000 on H-1B visa requests are studied by all the persons concerned, including the Indian industry, and that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences through the disruption caused to families.

“The government has seen reports on the restrictions on the US H1B Visa program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-address-the-nation-at-5-pm-today-september-21-sunday-11758433089639.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos