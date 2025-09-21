Jokowi gave the direction of “Prabowo-Gibran 2 period”, Volunteer Prabowo: according to the community to choose





Read 10 seconds Jokowi direct volunteers support Prabowo-Gibran, but GCP confirms the decision to stay in the hands of the community

GCP emphasizes absolute loyalty to Prabowo, not his partner

The main objective of the GCP is to support the current government with Prabowo as president and Gibran as representatives Suara.com – The declaration of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, ordered volunteers to support the Prabowo Suubianto-Gibran Rakabuming Rakaming Political Party received a response from the President of the Prabowo Cinta Movement, Kurniawan. Despite this, Kurniawan stressed that the final choice remained in the hands of the community, while stressing the absolute loyalty of its organization in Prabowo SuiiiS. “It all depends on the people who vote. Anyone can offer anyone to choose as a leader. But returned to the community. He is worthy of not being worthy of being chosen, people who have the right to judge them, have the right to vote,” Kurniawan told the Apple national diploma in East Jakarta on Saturday 9/20/2025). He added, he would not comment on President Jokowi's specific declaration. Kurniawan stressed that the main objective of GCP was to manage the current government, with Prabowo as president and Gibran as its representative. “What is clear is that we live at the moment the president is Pak Prabowo and his assistant Gibran, the rest of the people has the right to choose who is a decent leader, who is not possible, I think that” he explained. Asked about the support of the volunteer of the Prabowo Cinta movement, Kurniawan declared that he would only be faithful to Prabowo. “I speak, Pak Prabowo, I did not speak about anything else. Because we were a real Loyalist of Prabowo of 2008. At that time, he was twinned with anyone, we spelled Pak Prabowo Subaianto,” he concluded. Previously, the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a very strong political signal linked to the management of the presidential elections in 2029 (pills). Read also: Affirms the romantic movement of Prabowo: ready to support Prabowo for two periods, the representatives do not have to be Gibran Farmingly, Jokowi confirmed that he had ordered all of his volunteers to support the administration of President Prabowo SuiiS and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka for a period of up to two periods. This declaration confirmed the complaint previously made by the group of volunteers from Jokowi Presidential People (Bara JP). This loyalist group stressed that their support for Prabowo-Gibran served for two periods was a direct direction of Jokowi. When he was met at his residence solo, Jokowi did not reject him. Rather, he confirmed that he had transmitted order from the start, indicating a long -term political instruction for his supporters. “From the start, I transmitted to all volunteers for that (supporting Prabowo-Gibran for two periods),” said Jokowi, Friday 9/19/2025). This statement is not only a political teenager. Jokowi repeated the word “command”, which indicated a direction which must be followed by voluntary bodies which had been faithful to him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2025/09/20/231000/jokowi-beri-arahan-prabowo-gibran-2-periode-relawan-prabowo-tergantung-masyarakat-memilih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos