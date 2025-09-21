“ Neither civility nor culture '': bjp slaps rjd after the mother of pm mod “ abused '' again in the rally | New policies





Last update: September 20, 2025, 22:59 is Amit Malviya accused Tejashwiyadav of complicity, declaring that the leader RJD was present on stage but made no effort to stop his supporters of the use of offensive language Last month, Bihar's Darbhanga police arrested a man for alleging reprehensible comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heerabenmodi, during a Congress-RJD event. File image A major political controversy broke out in the bihar linked to the survey with Bharatiya The party leader Janata, Amit Malviya, alleging that extremely derogatory words “were used against Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mother again once again Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) gathers in the Encounter Constitution of assembly. In an article on X, Malviya accused the leader RJD Tejashwi Yadav of complicity, declaring that the chief of the opposition was present on stage but had no effort to prevent his supporters “from using the offensive language. Malviyas Post linked the incident to a wider scheme of what he called UNCIVIER “and not cultured” by the opposition. He referred to a previous disgusting video “published by the official account of the Bihar congresses, which used AI to imagine a conversation between the PM and its deceased mother. Malviya framed the last incident as a continuation of a concerted effort to use personal attacks. Last month, Bihars Darbhanga police arrested a man for alleging reprehensible comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, Height Modi, during a Congress-RJD event. The allegations sparked a heated debate on social networks and political circles. While the RJD has not yet published an official declaration in response to the specific incident, political analysts and commentators noted a disturbing escalation of political rhetoric in the country. They say that targeting a family of leaders, in particular a deceased parent, is largely condemned as a new hollow in Indian political discourse. The BJP quickly entered the incident, using it to portray the opposition as lacking in decorum and focusing on baseless personal attacks rather than substantial policy issues. The incident is probably a key discussion subject for the BJP, because it seeks to underline what it calls moral bankruptcy “of its political rivals. Press office The News Desk is a team of passionate publishers and writers who break and analyze the most important events that take place in India and abroad. Live updates to exclusive reports to in -depth explanators, the office of …Learn more The News Desk is a team of passionate publishers and writers who break and analyze the most important events that take place in India and abroad. Live updates to exclusive reports to in -depth explanators, the office of … Learn more Posted for the first time: September 20, 2025, 22:59 is News policy “ Neither civility nor culture '': bjp slaps rjd after the mother of pm mod “ abused '' again in the rally Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/politics/neither-civility-nor-culture-bjp-slams-rjd-after-pm-modis-mother-abused-again-at-rally-9586352.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos