Will the PM Modi tackle the allegations of ceasefire in India-Pakistan of Trump, the concerns of the Lakhs of Indian H-1B holders: Congress
Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Nation, Congress Sunday, September 21, 2025 on Sunday, September 21, 2025) took a hit towards him, asking him if he would address the “ceasefire” claims of US President Donald Trump or to repeat what is already known on the new GST rates.
PM Modi addressed the nation at 5 p.m. today | Live updates
Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, said his office. However, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) gave no indication of the subject of his speech in the evening.
Its address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from the moment when the prices of the revised TPS will be hampered, the prices of a large number of products that should drop.
In a post on XJairam Ramesh, secretary general of the congress, said: “While the PM is preparing to address the nation, his good friend in Washington DC again stole his thunder and said for the 42nd time that he stopped the Sindoor operation using increased business with America as a lever effect.”
President Trump made these claims not only at home in the United States, but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Kingdom, said Ramesh.
“Will the PM tackle these statements and will she talk about the increasingly heavy Indo-American relationship? Will he respond to the concerns of the Lakhs of Indian H-1B holders? Will he ensure the crores of farmers and workers who reproduce what we know all the means of subsistence that have been developed by despair and will they become effective?” The head of the congress said.
In a sudden decision, which will have a considerable impact on qualified Indian professionals in the United States, President Trump has ordered a hike to the annual N-1B non-immigrant visa costs at $ 100,000.
The Trump administration, however, said that new costs of $ 100,000 for H-1B visas are a single payment applicable only to new petitions and does not apply to current visa holders.
In addition, Trump repeated his statement that he resolved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and said he should obtain the Nobel Peace Prize to “end seven wars”.
Since May 10, when Mr. Trump announced on social networks that India and Pakistan had accepted a complete and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he repeated his request repeatedly that he helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan.
India has always denied any third -party intervention.
Living |Tips New single payment $ 100,000 VISA H-1B costs take effect in the midst of travel concerns
“On the world scene, we do things again that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before. We forge the peace agreements, and we stop the wars. We therefore arrested wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia,” Trump said at the founder of the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute on Saturday September 20.
He continued saying: “Think of India and Pakistan. Think about it. And you know how I stopped it with trade. They want to exchange. And I have great respect for the two leaders. But when you take a look at all these wars that we have arrested.” “Look at this. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and Congo, we have all arrested. And 60% of them were arrested because of the trade,” said the American president.
He added that “as with India, I said,” Listen, we are not going to do the job if you want to fight and that they have nuclear weapons. They stopped. “”
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) in retaliation for the attack on Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross -border drones and missiles.
India has constantly argued that understanding of the judgment of hostilities with Pakistan has been reached as a result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two soldiers.
