S.koreas apec gyeongju turns into an unexpected place for the meeting of Trump-X

President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping will meet in South Korea next month, marking their first meeting in more than six years and the most important geopolitical moment to date of the second presidential term.

The two leaders will go to Seoul next month for the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in the historic city of Gyeongju on October 31. 1 and 1

It is not clear if the Trump-Xe meeting will be an official summit or simply a meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Forum.

In all form, their meeting will mark their first meeting since they met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019.

Work is underway for the accommodation of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea on October 31. 1

Trump made public his meeting scheduled with XI on Saturday thanks to his Truth social position shortly after having telephone talks with XI, which he described as very productive.

I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the APEC summit in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year, and that President XI would also come to the United States at a timely time, “he wrote on Truth Social.

Pragmatic policy with Washington, Beijing

With the top of the APEC now on stage for Trump and Xis long -awaited long -awaited, the emphasis will be placed on the question of whether their gyeongju meeting can lay the foundations for the relaxation of tensions or simply serve as a prelude to greater tests for their future meetings expected in Beijing and Washington.

Work is underway at the Gyeongju National Museum as dinner for the Apec summit in Gyeongju, South Korea

Trump-Xe's meeting with high issues should also draw acute attention because their base, according to its result, could have major implications for world trade, security and other sectors.

Meanwhile, Seouls preparations for the APEC summit come while the administration of President Lee Jae Myung seeks to strengthen his bilateral alliance with the United States and maintain stable relations with China under his pragmatic approach to foreign policy.

Trump's agenda and Xi is likely to be heavy.

Washington and Beijing are in disagreement on prices, export controls on semiconductors and rare land; Chinese support for Russia in the midst of the war in Ukraine; and control of the short tiktok video platform.

North Korean leader Kim Jong you

North Korea Kim Jong one at the Apec?

For South Korea, the accommodation of the two leaders has both risks and opportunities.

Seoul hopes that the APEC frame will provide a chance to raise the North Korean nuclear problem, although analysts warn that it will not be a priority compared to global economic and security disputes.

North Korea may not be in good place, but even a renewed attention flicker could be important for Seoul, said Victor Cha, principal researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (on the left) talks to the North Korean leader Kim Jong one during their visit to a Pyongyang Art Performance Center in 2019

The attention also turns to the question of whether the North Korean leader Kim Jong One could make a surprise appearance.

South Korean officials played the possibility, but Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in relaunching direct diplomacy with the North Korean leader.

Jennifer Nicholson-Breen published this article.