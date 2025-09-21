Politics
S.koreas apec gyeongju turns into an unexpected place for the meeting of Trump-X
President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping will meet in South Korea next month, marking their first meeting in more than six years and the most important geopolitical moment to date of the second presidential term.
The two leaders will go to Seoul next month for the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in the historic city of Gyeongju on October 31. 1 and 1
It is not clear if the Trump-Xe meeting will be an official summit or simply a meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Forum.
In all form, their meeting will mark their first meeting since they met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019.
Trump made public his meeting scheduled with XI on Saturday thanks to his Truth social position shortly after having telephone talks with XI, which he described as very productive.
I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the APEC summit in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year, and that President XI would also come to the United States at a timely time, “he wrote on Truth Social.
Pragmatic policy with Washington, Beijing
With the top of the APEC now on stage for Trump and Xis long -awaited long -awaited, the emphasis will be placed on the question of whether their gyeongju meeting can lay the foundations for the relaxation of tensions or simply serve as a prelude to greater tests for their future meetings expected in Beijing and Washington.
Trump-Xe's meeting with high issues should also draw acute attention because their base, according to its result, could have major implications for world trade, security and other sectors.
Meanwhile, Seouls preparations for the APEC summit come while the administration of President Lee Jae Myung seeks to strengthen his bilateral alliance with the United States and maintain stable relations with China under his pragmatic approach to foreign policy.
Trump's agenda and Xi is likely to be heavy.
Washington and Beijing are in disagreement on prices, export controls on semiconductors and rare land; Chinese support for Russia in the midst of the war in Ukraine; and control of the short tiktok video platform.
North Korea Kim Jong one at the Apec?
For South Korea, the accommodation of the two leaders has both risks and opportunities.
Seoul hopes that the APEC frame will provide a chance to raise the North Korean nuclear problem, although analysts warn that it will not be a priority compared to global economic and security disputes.
North Korea may not be in good place, but even a renewed attention flicker could be important for Seoul, said Victor Cha, principal researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The attention also turns to the question of whether the North Korean leader Kim Jong One could make a surprise appearance.
South Korean officials played the possibility, but Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in relaunching direct diplomacy with the North Korean leader.
Write to In-soo nam at [email protected]
Jennifer Nicholson-Breen published this article.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kedglobal.com/business-politics/newsView/ked202509210002
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police probe the death of schoolgirls in the Backdam of Parika accident
- The retired colonel explains the motivation to scratch the Estonian airway of Russia
- Erdogan arrives in the United States for the address of the United Nations General Assembly
- ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | The fall of Peter Mandelson | to the point
- #15 Field hockey falls to Louisville, 2-0
- What will the 15th earthquake to Earth do?
- Trump rages on the nasty son of a B *** H Biden in Wild Rant
- Raf Jets joins the NATO AIR defense mission in Poland BBC News
- MP Rashid engineer finished 30 hours of hunger strike in prison: Awami Ittehad Party
- PM Modi hits Swadeshi's rope in the middle of H-1B visa costs, tariff hike, says today, knowingly or unconsciously
- Metric of American key inflation to facilitate focusing, the job market
- Difficult times in Wagga Wagga as young tennis stars chase Grand Slam Dreams