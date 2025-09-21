Trump $ 100,000 Visa H-1B costs allow you to panic and confusion





The surprise order of the Trump administration imposing new costs of $ 100,000 on certain visas has sparked a day of frantic travel while workers, companies and foreign governments rushed to respond to the last repression of immigration from Washington.

As the White House said that existing H-1B visa holders for qualified workers were not affected, chaos had already been sewn: the American allies expressed their concern and their nationals abandoned the holidays, business trips and plans to see the family as they return to America before the new rules take effect on Sunday.

President Donald Trump signed the proclamation on Friday forcing companies to pay the costs to obtain visas, on which large technological companies count to occupy highly qualified jobs.

However, the order did not give clarity on the question of whether the new steep load applied to new applications, or could also take renewals and even those which already hold valid visas.

The ambiguity was sufficient to trigger an interpretation of the worst case in the conference rooms and in the salons of Bengaluru in London.

The India government said that the measure was likely to have humanitarian consequences through the disruption caused by families, adding that the full implications for the measure were studied. It is happening that New Delhi and Washington are taking over the trade negotiations on the steep prices of the Trump administration.

For 24 hours tense, workers feared that they could not be excluded from the United States.

Technological companies and banks have sent urgent memos to employees advising them not to leave the country. Bags were packed, tickets purchased and families left for visa holders rushed to beat what they believed to be an imminent deadline.

Images verified by NBC News showed chaos and confusion on an outgoing flight from San Francisco to Dubai after the announcement of the prevail.

The captain is understood to cite unprecedented circumstances, saying that there are a number of passengers who do not wish to travel with us.

The passenger who displayed the images on Instagram said that a number of people had chosen to leave the plane and that he was stuck in the same place for more than three hours, waiting for the flight to go.

Microsoft, Amazon and Goldman Sachs were among the companies that sent urgent emails to H-1B holders with travel opinions.

It was not until Saturday that officials sought to repress the turmoil, explaining that the levy of $ 100,000 was a single charge, limited to new petitions, and that holders of existing visas, including those abroad, would not be affected.

The proclamation does not apply to anyone who has a current visa, said the BLAND HOME RAPSE RESIDATE account on X, adding that the proclamation only applies to future requests.

Commerce secretary Howard Lunick said on Friday that companies should pay $ 100,000 a year for H-1B workers' visas. But the spokesperson for the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said in an article on X on Saturday that it was not annual costs, only unique costs that applied to each petition.

But the jamming had already left its brand.

Rohan Singh, who works as a manufacturing engineer in North Carolina, canceled his plan to visit India, saying that there was panic among H-1B visa holders,

We don't know what is to come, he told the Reuters news agency.

People on H-1B visas have also shared their experiences to rush to the United States, in some cases shortly after landing in other countries, on the popular application of Rednote Chinese social media, according to Reuters.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.

South Korea, which is still in shock from a September 4 raid by the immigration authorities on a Hyundai battery factory in Georgia, also said that it paid particular attention to change.

“When the government announces a new major policy potentially affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in an extremely concrete way” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a principal researcher from American Immigration Council, told people at least. “”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for NBC News night comments.

Trump “promised to place American workers first, and this common sense action does exactly this by discouraging the companies from spaming the system and reducing wages, Taylor Rogers, spokesperson for the White House, told CNBC. He also gives certainty to American companies who really want to bring workers who are very qualified to our large country, but have also been projected by system violations.

The proclamation is a victory for immigration that the rich on Capitol Hill, but are likely to Rankle Tech of managers looking for qualified workers from abroad.

Amazon, Meta, Google, Apple and Walmart, are among the largest visa users as part of the program, which was promulgated by George HW Bush, president of the time, in 1990.

The costs had varied from $ 2,000 to $ 5,000 per request.

Trump said on Friday that technological companies would be satisfied with changes.

I think they will be very happy. Everyone will be happy, said Trump.

