XI suggests that Tiktok Deal has his blessing if Donald Trump makes concessions elsewhere

Donald Trump's very tuned call with Xi Jinping failed to finalize a long -awaited agreement to turn the US Tiktok operations, but the first chief of China reported his blessing for the plan – as long as he align with the interests of Beijing.

At first glance, Beijing's desire to play ball on Tiktok is like a lively reversal of his years of resistance to the control of the viral video application – the world's first world hit of social media to get out of China.

Rather than losing in front of Trump's pressure campaign, analysts say that Chinese leaders use an application dear by the American president and millions of Americans as a lever to extract other much more consecutive concessions.

Judging by the comments of Chinese officials and the state media on the “executive” reached by the United States and China in Madrid this week, Beijing seems determined to keep the property of the most popular active in Tiktok – its algorithm which helped the application to attract 170 million Americans and more than 1.5 billion users worldwide.

Questions remain on how this arrangement would respect the American law on Tiktok, which explicitly prevents any cooperation concerning “the functioning of a content recommendation algorithm”.

Trump said on Friday that he and Xi had “approved the tiktok agreement”, after a call of almost two hours, but Beijing did not offer little to suggest that the agreement was finalized, rather indicating that there was a lot of work in progress.

Chinese reading quoted Xi as saying to Trump that Beijing “would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of China, and takes into account the interests of both parties”.

XI also asked the United States to “refrain from imposing unilateral commercial restrictions” and “provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment to Chinese investors”, according to the reading published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We do not know what Beijing has gained in exchange for negotiations on green lights on the sale of Tiktok – one of the world's largest stories in its growing technology industry. Property of the Chinese company bytedance, the application is not available in China – a highly censored market, where the sister Douyin application dominates.

According to the Chinese reading of Madrid talks, the “basic consensus” agreed by the two parties of Tiktok also covered “the reduction of obstacles to investment and progressing relevant economic and commercial cooperation”.



“ Fishs bigger to fry ''

Chinese leaders are well aware of Trump's desire to operate Tiktok in the United States. Since his return to the White House, he has repeatedly extended the deadline to prohibit the very popular application – which he attributes to help him win young voters during the presidential election of last year – although she was the one who started the effort of several years to close it during his first mandate.

Given the 180 -degree turn from Trump and now in a manifestly political manner, the interest of personal interest in having Tiktok, Beijing has mostly skillfully exploited an application that counts much less to his political establishment than the deputy professor of the Maga movement to ensure concessions, “said Deputy Professor of the University of Hong Kong, Brian Wong.

These concessions could include the export controls of semiconductors that mitigate the United States, investment restrictions-in particular with regard to Chinese capital entering the United States-and potentially tariffs on China, he added.

“In short, the Chinese state has appropriated Tiktok's problem as a negotiation currency to guarantee more advantageous concessions in other areas of politics,” said Wong.

Beijing's desire to cooperate on Tiktok highlighted its flexibility in the treatment of Trump Mercurial and the State fluctuating bilateral links, according to experts.

“Beijing's previous commentary on a forced sale of Tiktok came in the context of a negative perception of American-Chinese relations under Trump 2.0,” Yun Sun, director of the Chinese program of the Think Tank of the Stimson Center in Washington, told Washington.

This backdrop has changed considerably, she said.

“Now, Beijing sees the opportunity to improve relations with us and Tiktok has suddenly passed from a” material of principle “to a case that is negotiable. There is bigger fish to fry,” added Sun.

Beijing, who once denounced Trump's candidacy for the first period to force a sale of Tiktok as “day theft”, now depicts the last agreement as “mutually beneficial”, stressing that he respects the principles of will and market market.

“China has reached the relevant consensus with the United States on the question of Tiktok, because it is based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”, the ” Everyday peopledeclared the official oral tip of the communist party to power.

China will examine the export of Tiktok's technology and intellectual property technology necessary to conclude the agreement, the comment added.



Point of collision

A key snack point in the agreement is the fate of the Tiktok recommendation algorithm focused on AI, secret sauce at the heart of its worldwide success.

Wang Jingtao, director of Chinese cyberspace administration, said the agreement could include methods, such as contesting the functioning of User Security and Content Services in Tiktok, as well as the granting of licenses of his algorithms and intellectual property rights.

“The key problem, as I understand it on the side of Beijing, has always been on the algorithm and the IP of Bytedance,” said Trey Mcarver, co-founder of the research company Trivium China.

“For a long time, the red line for the Chinese team was the algorithm,” he said, adding that the sale of technology was considered unacceptable to Beijing because it would feel like the United States intimidated China and grabbed its prized asset.

In 2020, when Trump tried to force a Tiktok sale, China placed a series of technologies which it considered sensitive under export controls, including those which allow personalized content recommendations based on data analysis – such as the powerful algorithm of Tiktok.

Cui Fan, professor of economics in Beijing and advisor to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, noted that Tiktok technologies were restricted, rather than prohibited for export. The Chinese government will probably carry out examinations and deliver a technological export license, which will then allow Bytedance to grant Tiktok's permission to use them, he said in an article on social networks before the Xi-Trump appeal.

The two leaders spoke for the last time by phone in June, when they withdrew a fragile pricing truce between their country on the edge of collapse. This relaxation has since been extended to November, while the two parties rush to conclude a broader agreement to resolve their commercial differences and their long -term differences.

Trump said on Friday that he would meet Xi at the APEC top in South Korea next month and that he would go to China at the start of next year. Managers also agreed that Xi would come to the United States “at the appropriate time,” said Trump.

Compared to a summit on the sidelines of a multilateral event, “Beijing would obviously prefer a meeting in China, as they can control everything,” McCrover told Trivium China.

“I do not think they will give in a negotiation to get there, but they may be able to make the visit more attractive.”

