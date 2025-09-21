



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation at 5 p.m. today, officials told India today. There is not yet an official word on the subject of his address. The address comes on the eve of Navratri and coincides with the implementation of a new set of reforms of the goods and services tax (TPS), which will see the prices of a large number of products drop. The Minister of Finance of the Union, Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday that with the series of TPS reforms which should come into force from September 22, a total of RS 2 Lakh crore will be in the hands of the people, stimulating domestic consumption. She added that with the simplification of the TPS of four tiles for two, the Prime Minister Modi wishes to ensure that poor, oppressed and middle -class families, small and medium -sized businesses (MPME) largely benefit from changes. The Prime Minister’s address also intervenes in the midst of critical trade negotiations between India and the United States. The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will lead an official delegation in the United States for talks on September 22, aimed at advancing discussions for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. The delegation will go to New York and will be accompanied by the Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and other officials. During the last visit of the officials of the office of the United States trade representative in India on September 16, positive discussions took place on various aspects of the trade agreement, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard. “In the continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Minister of Commerce and Industries visits the United States for meetings with the American party on September 22, 2025,” said the ministry. The visit takes additional meaning in the context of the Sudden Hiking of the US Administration in the H-1B Visa request costs at USD 100,000. The visit also follows one -day discussions in India between the American chief negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal. On September 16, the Ministry of Commerce said that one day discussions with the American team of visit to the proposed bilateral trade agreement were positive, and the two parties agreed to put pressure for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion. “It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the ministry said after a seven -hour meeting with US officials.

