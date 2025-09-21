Do you want to be American? For $ 1 million, the Trump Gold Card visa will now allow entry





Washington, DC – September 19: A poster of the Gold Trump card is considered to be President Donald Trump pronounces remarks in the White House Oval Office on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Gold Trump card is a visa that allows foreign nationals of the permanent residence and a way to American citizenship for an investment of $ 1 million in the United States. (Photo of Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Getty images

How much will it cost to become a permanent legal resident of the United States?

With the official oval office revealing Trumps the new gold card, as well as a signed decree, we now know the answer.

For $ 1 million, candidates can obtain an American residence and for $ 5 million, you will have the capacity to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being submitted to American taxes on non-American income.

With this, the United States is entering its era of residence by investment. The initiative, announced by the commercial secretary, Howard Lutnick, aims to raise more than $ 100 billion for the Treasury.

The candidates approved by card of gold will receive a status of a permanent resident lawful via the categories of EB-1 or EB-2 visa. The EB visas, called Einstein visas, have been reserved for people with extraordinary capacity or advanced professional diplomas.

The concept of gold card, which was born out of a conversation between the financier John Paulson and the former president Donald Trump, has already ignited certain debates through the political, economic and social spheres, in particular with regard to his equity. Although the financial implications are undeniably significant, the program raises questions about equity and ethics. What will be the long -term impact on American immigration policy? And will American immigration finally end up paying only?

Shanghai, China – June 12: A surfer has a smartphone displaying the website to record interest in the new gold card visa on June 12, 2025 in Shanghai, China. The long -term “gold card” of US President Donald Trump, who offers foreigners a path to American citizenship after paying $ 5 million to the government, is open to business. (Photo of Wang Gang / VCG via Getty Images)

VCG via getty imageshow it works

The process is both simple and simple. Those looking to ask for a visa can go online on Trumpcard.gov to enter the queue and start the process by filling out a few simple questions.

Once finished, candidates will then be contacted by the United States citizenship and immigration services to facilitate a check of the history and will be informed of the approval of their

Individuals can buy a Trump Gold card for $ 1 million, which allows the card holder to receive an American residence in record time. Companies can buy the same card to sponsor employees. However, their cost is $ 2 million and will allow companies flexibility to transfer the sponsorship of cards to another employee in the future without paying new costs.

Soon, the Trump Platinum card, which for a price of $ 5 million will allow the card holder to reside in the United States without being subject to American taxes on non-American income. The Platinum card is designed to attract wealthy foreign residents while protecting global income from interior tax. For individuals with high birth content, the Platinum level transforms the program for a pure residence game into a tax strategy.

Legal questions remain, while the existing American immigration law does not explicitly authorize the sale of visas. Strict criteria concerning talent and education currently define the EB-1 and EB-2 categories. The overhaul of the administration can unilaterally redesign them as a Pay-to-Enter visas is likely to deal with immediate challenges before the courts.

Plains, Georgia – October 1: People are sworn in during a nationalization ceremony organized by the Jimmy Carter National History Park on October 1, 2024 in Plains, in Georgia. 100 people receive their citizenship today to celebrate the 100th anniversary of former president Jimmy Carter. (Photo of Megan Varner / Getty Images)

Getty Images is sold at the residence without a citizenship a good idea?

The gold cards program fundamentally moves the story around the American residence, translating it as a commodity rather than a privilege won by traditional processes. Although new for the United States, gold visas are sold in places like the United Arab Emirates, where foreign nationals can obtain a 10-year gold visa, if they invest 2 million AED ($ 545,000) in real estate in the country. Portugal, Spain and Italy, among others, also offer options.

Historically, American immigration policy has been rooted in the principles of opportunity, diversity and merit. The introduction of a more formal payment system calls into question these ideals, perhaps undergoing public confidence in equity and integrity of the immigration process. He also raises questions about the message it sends to the world community. Do the United States favor the financial gain of its commitment to be a headlight of hope and opportunity for the most talented? Not yet, but with a scale, perhaps.

While gold card holders will have the right to apply for citizenship, programs seem to respond to people who may not fully integrate into American society. Mr. Lunick acknowledged that buyers of the Platinum card could bypass American taxation on the revenues of the United States, creating a scenario where wealthy individuals can take advantage of the advantages of the American residence without participating fully in his civic responsibilities.

Another potential problem is the impact on housing markets and local savings. An influx of ultra-rich residents could increase the value of properties in desirable areas, exacerbating the challenges of affordability for medium and low-income Americans. This gentrification could deepen existing economic divisions, fueling new social tensions concerning immigration.

Although the history checks are in place, it is also a question of fear that the program can attract bad players seeking to exploit gaps or to engage in fraudulent activities in the United States, in order to maintain its credibility, the program requires solid surveillance and responsibility for approved people.

MIAMI – June 14: New citizens agitate their flags after being sworn with 3,000 others in Miami Beach Convention Center on June 14, 2006 in Miami Beach, Florida. New American citizens came from more than 100 different countries. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images Balancing New Ideas With Integrity is the future

The Gold Card initiative represents a bold and innovative approach to the collection of Treasury funds, which could lead to a route to reduce American national debt, which exceeds $ 36.22 billion, a figure that increases an average of $ 4.87 billion per day, or 202.94 million dollars per hour. This could also be the start of a new, more capitalist approach to the demand for American immigration. However, its success will probably depend on who will be approved and how they position themselves. Currently, identities of visa holders remain private. Will their names and faces be highlighted as part of the program, and will those who grant visas ensure that these people align themselves with the values ​​of nations and long-term interests?

What remains to be seen is whether the gold card program will remain in memories as a visionary solution to the budgetary challenges of nations or as a edifying history of what is happening when the financial ambitions occupy the front of the stage.

