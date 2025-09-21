



Rabat in the United Kingdom and Portugal should announce their official recognition of Palestine in the midst of the genocidal war of Israel has been targeting civilians since October 2023. Several countries have expressed their determination to recognize the Palestinian state before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which will see a high -level conference on the implementation of the two -state solution on Monday, September 22. Today, the deputy of the British Prime Minister David Lammy told the BBC that Keir Starmer would organize the position later today. Starmer announced in July that his country would officially recognize the state of Palestine if Israel continues to refuse the ceasefire. On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugals also announced the determination of the country to officially declare its recognition from the Palestinian State today, before the meeting of the United Nations. Several other countries have also responded to the reluctance of Israel to engage in a cease-fire by promising to recognize the state of Palestine. France, Luxembourg and Canada are among the Western countries which plan to make this decision at the United Nations General Assembly. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped that these recognitions accelerate the solution to two states. Before his departure for the assembly session in New York, he said that he would raise the question of Israel massacres in Gaza. The occupation forces of Israel (IFO) continue their relentless campaign, targeting civilians through Gaza, not only with arms but also with famine. Since early this morning, Israel has killed at least 46 Palestinians. In the past 24 hours, the OOF has shot at least 71, including assistance seekers. The total number of civilians killed in the genocidal war reached up to 65,283 people. The injured victims included 116,575 Palestinians.

