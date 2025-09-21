



President Donald Trump accelerated his request for Bagram aerodrome in Afghanistan and now threatens the Taliban who took it back when the United States retired from the country in 2021.

If Afghanistan does not make Bagram air base to those who have built it, the United States of America, bad things will happen !!! President DJT, the president posted on Truth Social on Saturday evening.

The commander -in -chief has not developed the type of problem in which the Taliban would be if they do not return Bagram and it is not clear what type of involvement the American army would have the key strategic base.

President Trump said “bad things will happen” if the United States is not returned the strategic basis. via Reuters

Trump first launched the idea that the US military regains control of the key air base while standing next to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday.

I tried to recover it, said Trump, apparently surprising Starmer. Were trying to recover it because they need things from us.

We want this base to come back, but one of the reasons why we want the base to be, as you know, an hour from the place where China makes its nuclear weapons, the president said on Friday.

The Bagram air base was under the control of the Taliban after the country's United States withdrawn in 2021.

The Bagram air base lies in the eastern part of the country near the main strategic borders of China and Pakistan.

This was the main basis of operations for American operations during the war in Afghanistan following terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, until the Biden administration abandoned the country's chaotic 2021 withdrawal.

The Americanized base once boasted of a king of hamburger, a pizza hut, a massive penitentiary complex, and stores selling everything, from electronics to local goods, according to Reuters.

Earlier this year and during his presidential campaign in 2024, Trump spoke of the importance of the base and warned that China controlled Bagram air base, which the Taliban denied.

“They should refrain from making emotional statements on the basis of unfounded information,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said at the time.

