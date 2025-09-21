



Tiktok's parent company, Bytedance, has promised this Sbado (20.09 2025) that its subsidiary provides “good service on the open base” of the North American ETM, a few hours after the telephone call between Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and its American homogue, Donald Trump. In a brief statement published by local media, Bytedance, based in Pekn, expresses his thanks to Xi and Trump “for his concern” around Tiktok, a short video platform that was at the center of discussions between the two LDERES. “Bytedonce, according to the requirements of Chinese legislation, continues to promote relevant work so that the American subsidiary of the continent Tiktok designs a good service with the large basis of users in the United States”, seals the company, without providing more details on this subject. In statements to the White House journalists, Trump said this Friday that an agreement with China on Friday so that Tiktok can continue to work in the step “is on the way”, and emphasize that the Pact allows the United States to have “frank control” on the content that is shared in demand, very popular among young people. Trump and Xi were satisfied after progressing in the agreement during their phone call, where they also tried to put positions on commercial issues. In a message on his social network Truth Social, Trump describes the “very productive” and AADI speech which appreciates “the approval of Tiktok” and the progress obtained, although he has not given specific facts on the framework agreement, already beforehand in the meeting that the representatives of Washington and Pekn celebrated this week in Madrid. XI respects the “will of companies” to negotiate The Chinese LDER, on the other hand, said in a statement shared by the state media which “respects the will of the companies” of the two Pissez-Passer, which must negotiate a model which prevents the platform from operating on American soil. In 2024, Congress established that for Tiktok not to be closed in the United States, the company which operates the application in the North American step must be sufficiently detached from Bytedance, in particular with regard to the access that Pekn can have in servers to store user data. The White House had declared that Bytedance could have a small participation in the new operational company, although the words of Xi suggest that China may have reached the United States of the United States which promotes the Chinese matrix or other societies of the Asician giant. In the absence of the important details of the Pact, this week Trump has extended – for the fourth time this year – the deadline for Tiktok continues available in American territory, where at least December 16. MG (EFE, DPA)

