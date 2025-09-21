Demonetization to COVID and Sindoor Operation: PM Modi's speeches over the years; All eyes on the address of 5 p.m. | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation on Sunday at 5 p.m., confirmed the PMO earlier during the day. The PMO did not disclose the subject of the address. With the start of Navratri and the TPS reforms which should take effect from Monday, the address of the PM on the eve of these events should focus on economic changes. PM Modi greets TPS reforms as “double dhamaka of happiness before diwali”, slams the taxes of the Cong era He can also highlight his recent calls to use “Swadeshi” products, promoting an “Atmanirbhar” India in response to Donald Trumps 50% of India.During his more than ten years of power, Prime Minister Modi has often addressed the nation to announce major decisions, from demonetization to military operations. These speeches were used to inform citizens, to explain the government's initiatives and to highlight the major national stages. Survey Do you think that PM Modi's address will focus on promoting “Swadeshi” products? Demonetization – November 8, 2016

That day, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the nation to announce the demonetization of RS 500 and Rs 1,000 tickets. He said that this decision was aimed at fighting corruption, black money and terrorism. Former RS ​​500 and RS 1,000 currency tickets were declared invalid and stopped being legal immediately. Modis PM address to the nation | November 8, 2016 Shakti mission – March 27, 2019

Following the successful test of an anti-satellite missile, the Prime Minister praised the country in a television address. He said: “In the journey of each nation, there are moments that are most proud and have a historical impact on future generations. This moment is today.” The operation has made India one of the rare countries capable of spatial anti -missile defense. Address of PM Modi at the Nation | Shakti mission | March 27, 2019 Abrogation of article 370 – August 2019

After parliament adopted the resolution to revoke article 370 and reorganize Jammu-et-Cachemire in two territories of the Union, PM addressed to the nation. He stressed that the special status of Jammu-et-Cachemire has long been a promise awaiting the BJP, and this decision would lead to greater integration, development and governance in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation | August 8, 2019 | Article 370 During the Pandemic of COVID-19-2020-21

PM Modi frequently approached the nation during the pandemic: May 12, 2020: Announced an economic package of RS 20 Lakh crores to support the economy and help people affected by locking. The address of the PM Shri Narendra Modi to the Nation | May 12, 2020 June 30, 2020: explained the directives to “unlock 2.0” as the restrictions were attenuated. Address of PM Modi at the Nation | June 30, 2020 | PMO October 20, 2020: gave an update on the COVVI-19 situation and the government's response. Address of PM Modi at the Nation | October 20, 2020 June 7, 2021: spoke of the progress of the vaccination campaign and encouraged citizens to be vaccinated. Address of PM Modi at the Nation | June 7, 2021 Abrogation of the three agricultural laws – November 19, 2021

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation to announce the repeal of the three agricultural disputed laws, after almost a year of farmers' demonstrations. He urged farmers to go home, saying: “I urge farmers to go home to their families and start again.” Address of PM Modi at the Nation | November 19, 2021 Operation Sindoor – May 12, 2025

After an India counter-terrorization action in response to Pahalgam's attack, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Nation after Operation Sindoor. He firmly condemned the attack, greeted the Indian armed forces for their value and said that the operation was an answer to Pakistani terrorism. He devoted success to every mother and sister of our country. The address of the PM Narendra Modi to the nation | Operation Sindoor

