Why is Trump so obsessed with Jimmy Kimmel and American television shows? | Jimmy Kimmel





What are we television at the end of the evening if it did not riff on the new politicians of the day? Since ABC made the decision to suspend actor Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely from his end -of -evening talkshow after remarks apart from the murder of Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump encouraged new measures against other end of evening hosts.

However, such a news humor was a characteristic of television at the end of the evening since NBC launched the format in the mid -1950s. In fact, throughout modern history, the presidents in particular understood the cultural value of television at the end of the evening and conscientiously played their role in this unique American symbiosis of JFK to current politicians.

Steve Allen, the man of the radio who launched what was going to become the Tonight Show, regularly made fun of political figures in his opening monologues but in a measured and self-depreciated style which was typical of the time.

It was not until the actor Johnny Carson took over in 1962 that this evening's show turned into a cultural institution where politics was exploited for night material. Carson used imitations and a satire to highlight human inconsistencies within politics and borrowed from Abbott and Costellos who first? Sketch to parody Ronald Reagans Double Speak. Carson, often finished like the King of the Night, glued to the humor which called the absurdities of politics without taking a particular side.

While the Tonight show prompted one of the most popular emissions on American television, attracting 17 million night -up viewers to its peak, the Americans came to see Carson as a clearer objective on current events than the news.

An article of 2022 in the journal Social Science Research revealed that the daily notices of Carsons by Richard Nixon or Watergate in the early 1970s were a major contributor to the accident for the notation of approval of the presidents, stressing the huge influences on the ten -culture in its 30th anniversary. Before Carson, political figures have only really been sitting with Dick Cavett and Tweedy end of the evening; Interview of Cavetts 1970 with the Lieutenant-Governor of Georgia, Lester Maddox, who saw the segregationist ensuring in response to Cavetts pointed out, was certainly not played for laughter.

Nixons and John F Kennedys separate tonight's appearances in the 1960s while the presidential candidates inaugurated; It was thought that the office was above night of the night. But then, the Reagans Tonight show stops as a governor of California and his Clubby relationship with Carson has firmly established the late evening television as an extension of the political arena and announced the former actor of Workaday as a real star.

It was not until the 1990s, when Carson was heading for retirement and competition for his crown and his notes became more intense, that you are starting to see presidential hopes pursting the appearances at the end of the evening as part of a connection strategy with young voters eager for a more linked group of politicians.

Bill Clinton plays the saxophone while the Arsenio Hall host takes place during a presidential campaign stop on the show of Arsenio Hall in Los Angeles on June 3, 1992. Photography: Reed Saxon / AP

Famous, the inaugural presidential campaign of Bill Clinton was invigorated when he appeared in the show of Arsenio Hall a younger rival, Hipper and Multicacial of the Tonight Show at the time. Clinton accompanied the house group on the saxophone for an interpretation of Heartbreak Hotel, winning a level of support passionate about black voters who still persist.

In 2000, candidate George W Bush joined the Late program with David Letterman in a reading of the brand of the actors Top 1o List of this one, of changes badly to the White House. (Give Oval Office a Heckuva friction, Bush said in a sneaky wink in Lewinskygate.)

In 2009, Barack Obama joined Carson Jay Leno's successor in The Tonight Show, the very first television appearance at the end of an in -office president, to sell his economic recovery plan.

Even if the Clinton era gave birth to a more pointed political skepticism and supporter of the late evening programs such as the Daily Show and politically incorrect with Bill Maher (which was removed from the air by ABC for its September 11 sockets), the presidents accepted the implacable punchlines in the context of the job.

But Trump is a different political animal. Unlike the predecessors who have become a monologue fodder after announcing their campaigns, the character of the Trump's pre-oval office would be shaped by the late evening actors rifting his divorces, trade failures and the rebound in reality TV.

Trump was a well -established character when he appeared in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016, the singular presidential hope that had already welcomed SNL twice. Sadly famous, Fallon Mussed Trumps Hair A gesture that media observers not only support the humanized Trump and his polarizing politics brand, but also spoke to fundamental unsecity. Fallon would later express his regrets for his role by helping to normalize Trump; Trump responded by calling for the virility of the falls.

Jimmy Fallon disturbs the famous hairstyle on The Tonight Show in 2016. Photography: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

It was indeed the start of the late Trumps of the night pivot, from the desperate guest to a critic with the acid language. He was particularly severe for Kimmel who kept the Maga movement, his corrosive policies and his polarizing rhetoric in reticle since the Trump candidate has been retained from an appearance scheduled for 2015 at the last minute. (Trump appeared two months later, and there was no sign of friction at the time.) According to him, the first administration of Trump exerted pressure on ABC and the mother company Disney to brake Kimmel and for years, his request was encountered with more difficult jokes when Kimmel also welcomed the Oscars. Trump therefore went to social networks to broadcast his many grievances. Often, while moving the quality of today's late evening hosts, Trump called on television to bring Johnny back. It doesn't matter that Carson, who has held the audience with their political opinions, has died for 20 years.

Quick advance until July, when CBS made the decision to suddenly cancel the late program with Stephen Colbert, an implacable critic from Trump. While CBS and Paramount Chiefs said that it was only a financial decision in a difficult context at the end of the evening, the move was largely considered as a more important business effort to bypass the monopoly law to open the way to the parent company paramount parameters of the sale of a billion dollars to the Skydance media and destroyed itself as a repression of freedom of expression. This occurs while Nexstar Media, a conservative television station conglomerate with many ABC affiliates, pushes the Trump administration to open a path for its own potential monopoly thanks to a merger with Rival Tegna.

But the comedy at the end of the evening is not only under pressure from its politically obsequious business masters. He also fights to remain a bell tower at a time when American journalism institutions are dug, attacked and discredited by Trump and his many powerful allies in a polyculture where the truth is no longer absolute.

The 2008 Strange Bedfellows book: Halle Night Comedy transforms democracy into a joke further underlines the relay race between the cover of the newspapers of Watergate and Carsons Monologue mentions. The fractured audiences have deeply eroded late nights once the healthy beneficiary margins, late evening programs are now likely to lose more than audience by making fun of the Trump administration or its designated mouths.

The demonstrators meet before El Capitan Entertainment Center, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed, to protest against the ABCS decision to withdraw Kimmel from the air after his remarks on Charlie Kirk in Hollywood, California, September 18, 2025. Photography: JW Hendricks / Nurphoto / Shutterstock

When you go back and take a look, everything they do is hit Trump, said the president aboard the Air Force One while threatening anyone with an FCC diffusion permit which spends too much time criticizing it, but it defines it. They are not allowed to do that! They are an arm of the Democratic Party.

Ironically, Disneys' decision to suspend Kimmel would send the company's share price of the company in the midst of protests and lost subscribers. Meanwhile, Kimmels' surviving peers hosts turned to the media managed by the state of regimes controlled by a strong man for their comic clues.

Fallon and The Daily Shows Jon Stewart each launched their shows with satirical sets that bowed to the president and made him respect as an authoritarian. Colbert dusted his character from Blowhard on the right to enter a few subliminal excavations to Trump.

The Jokecraft talks about the severity of the time, and the end of the evening determination to continue the political meaning of the country, whatever the ultimate cost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2025/sep/20/trump-jimmy-kimmel-late-night-tv-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos