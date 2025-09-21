PM Modi to contact the nation at 5 p.m. today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, said his office.

However, the Prime Minister's office did not give any indication of the subject of his speech in the evening.

He said that on X, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm tonight.”

There is buzz that the Prime Minister could directly approach the nation about the mass rationalization of TPS rates, which will start tomorrow, coinciding with the first Navratri.

He can also ask producers and merchants to pass the benefits of tax discounts to consumers before the holiday season. In addition, the PM should also urge citizens to buy local products and stimulate autonomy.

It will be his first address in the country since May 12 after the Indian army has concluded a successful operation Sindoor targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan.

In his last address on May 12, Prime Minister Modi had declared that each terrorist knew the consequences of the Sindoor wiping of the front of our sisters and our daughters.

The Sindoor operation is an unshakable commitment to justice. The terrorists dared to wipe the Sindoor of the front of our sisters; This is why India destroyed the same seat of terror, he said then.

He also said that Pakistan had prepared to hit the India borders, but India struck them in their hearts.

Calling Operation Sindoor A new reference in the fight against terrorism, Prime Minister Modi said, it is not a time of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world.

He added that any future word with Pakistan would focus on terrorism and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

More details on today's address are expected.