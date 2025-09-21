XI: Winning-win-win results for China-US links





Beijing: President Xi Jinping urged the United States to avoid taking restrictive measures of unilateral exchanges in order to prevent the reduction in the achievements of several cycles of economic and commercial consultations. XI made these remarks during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 19. The two leaders had an exchange of frank and in-depth points of view on the current China-US relations and questions of mutual concern, providing strategic advice for the stable development of bilateral links in the next step. The conversation was “pragmatic, positive and constructive”, according to a press release published after telephone talks. Noting that the relationships of countries is very important, XI stressed that China and the United States can fully reach mutual success and common prosperity for the benefit of nations and the world. To carry out this vision, the two parties must make joint efforts to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Xi said. The telephone talks followed the fourth cycle of high -level economic and commercial talks between the two countries of Madrid, Spain, which ended on Monday. A framework agreement on the issue of the Tiktok short video platform was concluded during the two-day talks. XI said recent trade talks between the two countries reflected the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit. He called for continuous efforts by both parties to properly manage important problems in bilateral relations to try to obtain win-win results. He noted that China's position on Tiktok's question is clear that the Chinese government respects the will of businesses and is happy to see them carry out commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules and achieve a solution in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, and balances interest. China hopes Washington will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese companies investing in the United States, Xi said. While speaking on the phone, XI also noted that China and the United States were fighting side by side during the Second World War. He spoke of inviting the descendants of the Flying Tigers to watch the military parade held in Beijing on September 3, when China organized a great gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression (1931-1945) and anti-fascist world war. XI said the Chinese people will not forget the precious support provided by the United States and other allied countries during China resistance against Japanese aggression. The two countries should cherish peace and forge a better future while honoring martyrs and keeping history in mind, he added. It was the third time that the two presidents spoke on the phone this year, the previous ones took place in January and June. Friday, the conversation marked the last efforts of the two major countries to stabilize their relationship. The two countries disagree on a range of questions, including the tariff war initiated by the United States and Tiktok. Trump said that American-Chinese relations are the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and the two countries can work together to do many things that are conducive to world peace and stability. He said the United States has committed to maintaining a long-term, solid and formidable relationship with China. The United States hopes to promote bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and support teams on both sides during consultations to properly solve the Tiktok problem, said Trump, adding that Washington is ready to work with China to try to maintain world peace. – China Daily / Ann

