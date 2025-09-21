With the deployment of what managers describe as TPS 2.0 reforms planned for tomorrow, tax changes are largely considered as a probable objective. The product and services tax is now billed in four categories of 5%, 12%, 18%and 28%. As part of the new structure, these will be merged into two main rates of 5% and 18% for most items, while luxury products will be taxed at 40%.

Other possible themes include the limits of the United States on H1-B visa holders, affecting Indian technology workers and price friction between New Delhi and Washington.

The last national speech of the Prime Ministers took place on May 12, 2025, when he spoke of Operation Sindoorindias Counterstrike after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

Since its entry into office in 2014, Modi has used national addresses to announce major political decisions. On November 8, 2016, he declared the withdrawal of RS 500 and Rs 1,000 tickets on March 12, 2019, he spoke to the country following Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama attack. He announced a national locking on March 24, 2020 to contain COVVI-19, later extending it on April 14 before softening the restrictions in May.

Modi has also recently put pressure on self -sufficiency, calling for dependence on the biggest challenge in other nations. Speaking during the Samudra event Samruddhi on Saturday, where he inaugurated and put foundation stones for projects worth 34,200 complaints of rupees, he urged the domestic production of articles ranging from semiconductor chips to ships. All India's problems have a solution, and it is autonomy, he said.