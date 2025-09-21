Trump, XI meets at the top of the Apec in South Korea





The leaders of the United States and China will meet at the top of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific in Gyeongju, South Korea, at the end of next month, marking their first meeting since Donald Trump began his second term and their first meeting in more than six years. The last time the two leaders met was in June 2019 during the 20 Summit group in Osaka, Japan. Trump announced the plan on his social account of truth Friday after a long telephone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping, saying that the two parties had agreed to meet in Gyeongju and that the two are impatiently awaiting the meeting. October 31-Nov. 1 The summit which takes place in the southeast city of Gyeongju should be one of the years of key diplomatic gatherings, American-Chinese relations as a focal point for security and trade. It is not yet clear if the Trump-Xe meeting will be a formal summit or a more informal exchange. But it will be the first bilateral contact in person between the two leaders since the start of the second term. It will also mark the first time in 13 years that American and Chinese leaders will simultaneously visit South Korea, from the 2012 nuclear security summit. In his social post, Trump also said that he was planning to visit China at the start of next year, XI expected to make a reciprocal trip to the United States at a suitable time. If Trump follows, it would be the first visit to China by an American president for over eight years, since his own state visit in November 2017. XI visited the United States for the last time in April 2017, meeting Trump in his Mar-A-Lago field in Florida. A declaration by the Chinese government, however, has not mentioned the visits. The upcoming talks in Gyeongju, and the Trumps have planned a visit to China next year, are widely considered as a test to find out if the two powers can find common ground on trade disputes, export controls on semiconductors and rare earths and growing military tensions in Asia-Pacific. Trump said progress has already been made on a number of questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the approval of the sale of Tiktok. An obstacle that Trump had to erase for Tiktok to the United States was the Beijing approval of a framework agreement concluded last week. Under a law adopted by Congress, the application is faced with a closure of January 2025 unless its American assets are sold by the Chinese parent company bytedance. XI told Trump that Beijing would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules “, which” would lead to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of Chinese and would take into account the interests of both parties, according to the Chinese declaration. The American team must provide an open, fair, non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors, he said. By the Korea Herald and the reports [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10579963 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos