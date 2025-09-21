Donald Trump's approval rating suddenly changes with the richest Americans





Donald Trump loses ground with one of his most reliable constituencies: the richest Americans.

A new Yougov / Economist survey shows that Trump's net approval rating among voters with revenues of more than $ 100,000 amounts to -4 points, with 47% approval and 51% disapproval.

This is up of -16 points at the beginning of the month.

Trump's note among this group contrasts with the majority of recent surveys, which showed the president's approval rating on a downward trend due to concerns about the economy.

The Yougov / Economist survey put Trump's last approval rating to a hollow of all time, with 39% approval and 57% disapproving. The president's figures with the sounder last week were approved by 41% and a 54% disapproval rating.

His note on the economy also reached a hollow of all time, with 35% approving and 57% disapproving (-22 points). This is compared to -17 points in the previous survey carried out last week.

President Donald Trump speaks with journalists after leaving the United Kingdom on Thursday, September 18, 2025, aboard the Air Force One. President Donald Trump speaks with journalists after leaving the United Kingdom on Thursday, September 18, 2025, aboard the Air Force One. Evan VUCCI / AP economic pressures go up under Trump

It came then that pressure from the cost of living rises under the presidency of Trump, with new data showing inflation, housing and jobs that evolve in disturbing directions.

The last update of the consumer price index showed that prices increased by 2.9% in August compared to last year, the highest increase since January. Import prices are a major engine, adding about 2.3% to short -term consumer prices.

Housing costs have also increased, the annual income necessary to buy a house at a median price now reaching $ 114,000 – a jump of 70% since 2019.

The labor market also shows pressure. Employers added only 22,000 jobs in August, following a loss of 13,000 in June, the first monthly decline since the end of 2020. The unemployment rate has increased to 4.3%, the highest since 2021, while businesses adapted to disruptions related to prices.

To make matters worse, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised employment growth from April 2024 to March 2025 by 911,000 jobs, the largest revision of the never registered decrease.

Trump sought to pin economic misfortunes on his predecessor, saying that the United States “went to hell” under Joe Biden and that his administration inherited “a nightmare of inflation”. But the polls suggest that the message loses ground. A new cygnale survey shows that more Americans now blame Republicans than Democrats for an increase in inflation.

Wealthy voters see the economy differently

However, the survey suggests that this economic uncertainty may not be a major concern for the richest voters.

In August, wealthy voters had a negative vision of the economy overall, with 41% approving Trump management and 56% disapproval. In September, this balance increased 44% approval and 53% disapproval – a modest improvement.

On inflation, the change was more pronounced. Trump management approval of the rise in prices among high income employees increased from 35% in August to 40% in September, while disapproval increased from 62% to 57%.

This suggests that some richer voters, who can be less directly exposed to daily cost pressure than households in the middle and working class, soften their criticism of the most central issue of public anxiety of the public.

Political analysts claim that change reflects how wealthy Americans experience the economy differently from most voters.

“The rich tend to have more money in equity than the others. The stock market is more important for the rich than for most people. If the markets are declining, people with a lot of money in the markets blame the person in the White House. If the markets are in place, they support the person in Newsweek.

Despite the inflation pressure, Wall Street's indices have reached record heights in recent weeks. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow Jones have all climbed, while the Russell 2000, which follows companies with small capitalization, has reached a new record for the first time since 2021.

The rally was fueled by the recent decision of the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates by a quarter, which increases hopes by more discounts later this year.

Mixed perspective on economic trajectory

But wealthy voters are not uniformly optimistic. Their opinions on the trajectory of the economy darkened, with only 25% saying in September that things improved, against 28% in August.

Meanwhile, the part that believes that the conditions remain the same have increased to 25%, while those who say that things get worse at 46%. Lodge said it was probably not a source of concern for the Republicans before the mid -2026.

“The richest Americans tend to be concentrated in some areas, most of which are democratic or republican bastions reliably.

