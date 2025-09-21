



The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan (center) with his wife Bushra Bibi (on the left), manages to appear in front of a high court of Lahore on May 15, 2023. AFPFIA says that jewelry undervalued at Rs 5.9m.mibushra Bibi paid Rs 2.9 m in the Treasury.gifts included Bulgari Set, Oud, Dates, Petole.

A key witness in the Toshakhana II affair declared in a denominational declaration to the court that the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, informed him that the gifts received by the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Saliman should not be deposited in Toshakhana.

In his declaration, the former military secretary Brigadier (RETD) Muhammad Ahmad said that gifts included a set of Bulgari jewelry, oud bottles, olive oil, dates and a book.

He argued that all the articles had been photographed under the official protocol, with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs present during the Saudi visit in May 2021.

The ministry, he added, officially informed the office of the Prime Ministers of gifts in writing.

Ahmad testified that while Bushra Bibi has deposited a sum in exchange for donations, the Toshakhana section has not raised any objection. The evaluation and correspondence with Toshakhana, he said, were managed by the deputy military secretary to the orders of the Prime Minister of the time.

According to him, the gifts were assessed at RS2 914,500, an amount deposited in the national treasury.

However, FIA officials argued that the real value of the Bulgari whole was much higher. They claim that the former Prime Minister has initiated a private assessment which undervalued the whole at 5.9 million rupees, allowing him to deposit only 2.9 million rupees. The whole comprising a necklace, a bracelet, earrings and a ring was worth 75 million rupees.

Ahmad, who was military secretary from May 2020 to April 2022, said he was present during the Saudi visit to 710 2021, when the gifts were given.

New revelations in court, earlier this week, also involved the founders of the PTI former personal secretary, Inamullah Shah, and the private assessor Sohaiba Abbasi. Shah admitted having put pressure on abbasi to undervalue the set of jewelry, saying in court: I asked Abbasi to reduce the value of the set of jewelry. He also said that he had been dismissed afterwards of his post due to the discontent of Bushra Bibis.

Abbasi confirmed coercion, saying that he had lowered the evaluation to 5 million rupees for fear and under pressure from senior officials. He added that Shah threatened to have put her on the black list of the government's work if he did not comply. Abbasi has since recorded denominational statements before the president of the NAB and a magistrate.

According to Nab, the set of jewelry was originally worth more than 70 million rupees based on market data. A 2018 business bill said that the necklace had been sold for 300,000 and earrings for 80,000, although the bracelet and ring prices were not available. Nab maintains that by undervaluating the whole, the national treasure has lost around 35 million rupees.

The reference filed by NAB indicates that the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi received a total of 108 gifts from foreign dignitaries during his mandate as Prime Minister (20182022), but the Saudi Bulgari set has never been deposited in Toshakhana as required by law.

