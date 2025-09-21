



When President Donald Trump pronounces the first address of his second term at the annual rally of world leaders in the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will be in contradiction with more than half of the member countries, including key allies, during the war in Gaza and the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

The Trump administration has become more and more isolated on the issue while the conflict is approaching its two -year brand. While a growing number of countries denounced the actions of Israel in the enclave, the United States not only kept its ally, but provided him with political coverage and coherent military support.

One of the clearest examples of American isolation will come on Monday, when France and Saudi Arabia co-lives a conference of solution to two states, supported by 142 of the 193 UN Member States.

The United States did not participate in the conference and have been one of the 10 countries to have voted against the resolution of the General Assembly supporting the high-level rally.

President Emmanuel Macron should announce that France recognizes a Palestinian state at the conference, affirming in recent days that this decision would insulate Hamas. It is a largely symbolic decision that certain nations have taken in recent months or plan to take the coming weeks, and that which officials of the Trump administration have condemned as a counterproductive for peace efforts.

The United Kingdom is expected to announce its recognition of a Palestinian state this weekend, and Canada, Australia and Belgium expect to join France to make the same announcement at the United Nations meeting.

And Theres Zero signs that the United States will move on its position to be a fervent supporter of the government of Netanyahus. Standing British Prime Minister last week in the United Kingdom, Trump said the British plan to recognize that a Palestinian state is one of our rare disagreements.

Rather than denouncing the comments of Israeli officials on the possible annexation of the West Bank, a decision that would break international law, those responsible for the Trump administration argued that the recognition of a Palestinian state would stimulate Hamas to invite the Israeli reaction.

I think this is largely a reaction to several nations around the world by deciding to unilaterally declare a Palestinian state, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday after meetings in Israel.

We warned them that we thought it was counterproductive. We actually think that her negotiations have undermined, because she embraced Hamas, and we think that she undermines the prospects for the future of peace in the region. We thought it was imprudent to do it, and I think you see it as a counter-reaction, he said.

The Trump administration has gone beyond rhetoric just hard around the recognition of a Palestinian state. He also tried to block the significant participation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Rally.

In a largely unprecedented decision, the administration refused a visa of the president of AP Mahmoud Abbas and members of the AP Liberation Organization (PLO) to go to New York for the General Assembly. He also instituted a new policy to refuse most of the types of visas to passport holders of the Palestinian Authority.

Consequently, there will be no high -level PA delegation in New York this week for the gathering of world leaders. While Abbas should take the floor at the Monday conference virtually, being present for conversations in person is accompanied by significant repercussions.

If you only speak on one side, you are not going to make peace, said Jake Walles, a retired American ambassador who was the consul general in Jerusalem. It is the international face of the Palestinians. It represents the Palestinians abroad. You should at least have a dialogue with him if you want to go anywhere. I do not see that there is an alternative leadership other than Hamas, and we certainly do not want to face Hamas.

The Monday conference will define a roadmap for peace and stability in the region based on a two -state solution, said a source of the French government. Ads of contributions to the stabilization of Gaza and the financing of the AP to avoid financial collapse are also expected.

The Trump administration, which does not actively pursue a solution to two states, even if it has been the American political objective for decades, does not present a counterpoppea, said two US officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in recent weeks that there would be no Palestinian state, in response to the recognition provided for in the UN. It is not clear if Israel plans to take specific measures to respond to the Monday conference, but an Israeli official did not count the other annexes by their government in the short term.

The Trump administration was also embittered on the possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the current war and did not condemn the new Netanyahus operation to take Gaza City, which prompted a global outcry and the anger of many families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

While Rubio said that a negotiated regulation is still the preference for administrations, he said time may have been exhausted. He did not speak in particular of the new Israels offensive in Gaza City.

At one point Israel, it is their war; They will decide how they want to proceed because they are attacked on October 7, he said on Monday.

On Thursday, the United States vetoed a resolution of the UN Security Council calling for an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire in Gaza respected by all parties and the release of hostages. The American representative said that he did not condemn Hamas or does not recognize the right of Israel to defend himself. The other 14 members of the powerful body voted in favor.

