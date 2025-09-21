The witness says Imran, his wife prevented Saudi gifts from being deposited in Toshakhana





The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi are covered with a white leaf while they arrive to appear at the High Court of Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023 Reuters

Rawalpindi: A key witness in the Toshakhana II affair testified in a court that the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had asked him to hold the gifts received from the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Former Brigadier Military Secretary (RETD) Muhammad Ahmad told court in his denominational statement that the former Prime Minister had received gifts such as a Bulgari jewelry set, ouda bottles, olive oil, dates and a book by Crown Prince during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021.

Ahmad, who was military secretary from May 2020 to April 2022, said he was present during the Saudi visit from May 7 to 10, 2021, when the gifts were given.

He said the Prime Ministers' Office had been informed of donations in writing after being photographed, with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs present, as part of the official protocol.

Ahmad said donations were evaluated at Rs 2.91 million for Khan and his wife, an amount deposited in the national treasury.

According to him, the Toshakhana section did not oppose Bushra Bibi depositing the amount in exchange for gifts.

He argued that the deputy military secretary was responsible for the assessment of donations and corresponding to Toshakhana after the former Prime Minister ordered him to do so.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused Imran Khan of having undervalued the Bulgari ensemble with the help of a private assessor.

According to FIA officials, the whole comprising a necklace, a bracelet, earrings and a ring was worth 75 million rupees.

They argued that the former Prime Minister paid only 2.9 million rupees for the whole after having undervalued 5.9 million rupees.

The denominational declaration in the Toshakhana II affair comes only a few days after the former personal secretary of Imran Khans, Inamullah Shah, and the private assessor Sohaib Abbasi were involved in the case.

Earlier this week, Shah admitted to having put pressure on Abbasi to undervalue the set of jewelry.

I asked Abbasi to reduce the value of the set of jewelry, he said, while saying that he had been relieved later from his post due to the discontent of Bushra Bibis.

Abbasi admitted to having undervalued the whole due to the coercion and pressure of senior officials.

He said the former personal secretaries of the Prime Ministers threatened to have put him on the black list of the government's work if he did not comply with his requests.

Before his confession before the court, Abbasi also recorded denominational statements before the president of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and a magistrate.

The NAB alleys that Imran Khan has undervalued the set of jewelry, worth more than 70 million rupees on the basis of market data

According to the NAB, the undervaluation of the whole led to a loss of around 35 million rupees for the national treasury.

The NAB reference maintains that the founder of the PTI and his wife received up to 108 gifts during his mandate as Prime Minister (20182022).

However, the couple did not deposit Saudi Bulgari in Toshakhana as required by law.

